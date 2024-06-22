Which golfers made the cut at the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship? Day 2 leaderboard explored

The 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is the third major of the LPGA Season, and is being played at the Sahalee Country Club, Washington. American golfers Sarah Schmelzel and Amy Yang have taken the joint lead after the second day, with an overall score of -6.

Jin Young Ko, Hinako Shibuno and Lexi Thompson currently sit in joint third place. The Sahalee Country Club has proven to be a difficult one for golfers to navigate so far, with only 17 golfers managing to stay under par after the first two rounds.

Golfers T64 and above made the cut for the Women's PGA Championship, with the cutline standing a +5 for the weekend. Some big names failed to make the cut for the event, including Nelly Korda, Anna Nordqvist and Andrea Lee.

Trending

Schmelzel played an aggressive game during the second round. Speaking about her performance at the end of the second day, Schmelzel said via the LPGA Tour:

"Just staying really patient out there and aggressive off the tee was kind of our game plan this week. I drove (the ball) really well, so fortunately able to take advantage of having some shorter irons in today."

Other golfers that remain in contention at the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship include Madelene Sagstrom and Maja Stark.

Exploring the full leaderboard after day 2 of the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Following is the leaderboard after day 2 at the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship:

T1. Sarah Schmelzel -6

T1. Amy Yang -6

T3. Jin Young Ko -4

T3. Hinako Shibuno -4

T3. Lexi Thompson -4

T6. Haeran Ryu -3

T6. Miyu Yamashita -3

T6. Leona Maguire -3

T9. Lauren Hartlage -2

T9. Ally Ewing -2

T9. Madelene Sagstrom -2

T12. Lindsey Weaver-Wright -1

T12. Stephanie Kyriacou -1

T12. Maja Stark -1

T12. Aline Krauter -1

T12. Charley Hull -1

T12. Celine Boutier -1

T18. Jennifer Kupcho E

T18. Bianca Pagdanganan E

T18. Celine Borge E

T18. Caroline Inglis E

T18. Patty Tavatanakit E

T23. Lilia Vu +1

T23. Hye-Jin Choi +1

T23. Malia Nam +1

T23. Lauren Coughlin +1

T23. Gaby Lopez +1

T23. Brooke M. Henderson +1

T23. Minami Katsu +1

T23. Ariya Jutanugarn +1

T23. Ayaka Furue +1

T23. Allisen Corpuz +1

T33. Georgia Hall +2

T33. Elizabeth Szokol +2

T33. Minjee Lee +2

T33. Xiyu Lin +2

T33. Yu Jin Sung +2

T33. Pajaree Anannarukarn +2

T33. Ruixin Liu +2

T33. Akie Iwai +2

T33. Mao Saigo +2

T42. Rio Takeda +3

T42. Jiwon Jeon +3

T42. Esther Henseleit +3

T42. Lizette Salas +3

T42. Azahara Munoz +3

T42. Linn Grant +3

T42. Morgane Metraux +3

T42. Peiyun Chien +3

T42. Hyo Joo Kim +3

T42. Arpichaya Yubol +3

T52. Paula Reto +4

T52. Narin An +4

T52. Rose Zhang +4

T52. Frida Kinhult +4

T52. Lydia Ko +4

T52. Atthaya Thitikul +4

T52. Gabriela Ruffels +4

T52. Grace Kim +4

T52. Ashleigh Buhai +4

T52. Mi Hyang Lee +4

T52. Hannah Green +4

T52. Ruoning Yin +4

T64. Maria Fassi +5

T64. Lindy Duncan +5

T64. A Lim Kim +5

T64. Mariah Stackhouse +5

T64. Angel Yin +5

T64. Yuka Saso +5

T64. Moriya Jutanugarn +5

T64. Yealimi Noh +5

T64. Cheyenne Knight +5

T64. Aditi Ashok +5

The 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship has a prize purse of $10,400,000. Ruoning Yin is the defending champion for the tournament