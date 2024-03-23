Who is Madelene Sagstrom’s caddie? All about the LPGA golfer’s bagman

Madelene Sagstrom is currently attracting attention for her outstanding performance at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship. The Swedish pro golfer secured the T2 spot alongside Yin Ruoning after achieving a total score of 7 under par by the end of the second round.

Sagstrom is accompanied by her caddie Shane Codd for the ongoing event. Codd has been a caddie for almost two decades now on the Ladies European Tour and has also headed the Caddies Association on the tour.

The bagman hails from Ireland and has graduated from Saint Peter's College. Before caddying for Madelene Sagstrom, he was associated with Becky Brewerton and Caroline Masson. He also served as a caddie for Dame Laura Davies during her victory at the 2010 Hero Honda Women’s Indian Open in New Delhi.

On the personal front, Shane Codd is married to former tour player Rebbeca Coakley. The duo tied the knot in early 2020 at a traditional Irish wedding.

Meanwhile, before teaming up with Codd, Sagstrom had Jack Clarke as her caddie. For the uninitiated, Sagstrom and Clarke have been in a relationship since 2017. Another intriguing detail is that during the 2020 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Clarke’s father, Alan Jack, also served as Sagstrom's caddie. Sagstrom clinched victory in that event with a one-stroke lead over Nasa Hataoka.

Moreover, the 31-year-old golfer also had David Buhai as her regular caddie back then. Nonetheless, working with Shane Codd has proved to be beneficial as the golfer achieved a T2 finish at the 2021 Women's Open. The bagman even helped Sagstrom in improving her game.

Madelene Sagstrom once praised her current caddie during the 2023 Women's Scottish Open, saying (via LPGA.com):

“Coming to Scotland, I hated it. I can't hit it low, but I started working with Shane (Codd), my caddie, he's Irish, two years ago, and we've been pushing it since and been able to be much more creative on the golf course. He's helping me see the different shots now, so it's really improved over the years. It's been a journey.”

How did Madelene Sagstrom perform in the 2024 season?

Madelene Sagstrom kicked off her 2024 season with the LPGA Drive On Championship where she stood at the T42 spot alongside six other golfers. She then participated at the Honda LPGA Thailand and took the T9 position on the leaderboard. She was just six strokes behind the leader, Patty Tavatanakit.

Sagstrom then competed in the HSBC Women's World Championship. Her performance at Sentosa Golf Club earned her the T7 spot alongside three other golfers.

Madelene Sagstrom is presently playing her third round at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship. She is in T2 position after two rounds of the event.