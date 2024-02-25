Who won the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand? Final leaderboard explored

Patty Tavatanakit won the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand on Sunday, February 25. The LPGA Tour event was held from February 22 to 25 at Siam Country Club in Thailand, where Tavatanakit registered an incredible one-stroke victory over Albane Valenzuela.

Patty Tavatanakit shot four rounds of 67-67-66 and 67 to finish with a score of under 21. She shot six birdies and one bogey in the final round. The Thai golfer got to an incredible start with a round of 67 on Thursday, February 22. She made six birdies and one bogey in the opening round followed by another round of 67 with six birdies and a bogey.

Tavatanakit carded four birdies, one eagle and one bogey in the third round to score 66 and then again played a round of 67 in the finale to win the event. It was her second LPGA Tour victory and sixth professional win.

Valenzuela settled for a solo second place followed by Sei Young Kim, who finished in a tie for third place with Hye-Jin Choi.

Hyo Joo Kim and Natthakritta Vongtaveelap finished in a two-way tie for fifth place followed by Lilia Vu and Emily Kristine Pedersen, who finished in a tie for seventh place.

2024 Honda LPGA Thailand final leaderboard

Here is the final leaderboard of the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand:

Winner: Patty Tavatanakit: -21

2 Albane Valenzuela: -20

T3. Sei Young Kim: -18

T3. Hye-Jin Choi: -18

T5 Natthakritta Vongtaveelap: -17

T5. Hyo Joo Kim: -17

T7. Lilia Vu: -16

T7. Emily Kristine Pedersen: -16

T9. Hae Ran Ryu: -15

T9. Jaravee Boonchant: -15

T9. Brooke M. Henderson: -15

T9. Madelene Sagstrom: -15

T13. Chisato Iwai: -14

T13. Xiyu Lin: -14

T13. Ariya Jutanugarn: -14

T16. Erika Hara: -13

T16. Yuka Saso: -13

T18. Jenny Shin: -12

T18. Suvichaya Vinijchaitham (a): -12

T20. Mi Hyang Lee: -11

T20. Jin Young Ko: -11

T20. Danielle Kang: -11

T23. Narin An: -10

T23. Amy Yang: -10

T23. Peiyun Chien: -10

T23. Lauren Coughlin: -10

T23. Georgia Hall: -10

T23. Ayaka Furue: -10

T29. Bianca Pagdanganan: -9

T29. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -9

T31. Sarah Kemp: -8

T31. Aditi Ashok: -8

T31. Linnea Strom: -8

T31. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: -8

T31. Sarah Schmelzel: -8

T31. Elizabeth Szokol: -8

T31. Chanettee Wannasaen: -8

T31. Maja Stark: -8

T31. Leona Maguire: -8

T31. Grace Kim: -8

T41. Stephanie Kyriacou: -7

T41. Allisen Corpuz: -7

T41. A Lim Kim: -7

T41. Moriya Jutanugarn: -7

T41. Nasa Hataoka: -7

T41. Alexa Pano: -7

T41. Eila Galitsky (a): -7

48. Lucy Li: -6

T49. Pornanong Phatlum: -5

T49. Eun-Hee Ji: -5

T49. Perrine Delacour: -5

T49. Esther Henseleit: -5

T49. Celine Boutier: -5

T54. Yuna Nishimura: -4

T54. Yu Liu: -4

T54. Charley Hull: -4

T54. Hannah Green: -4

T58. Gemma Dryburgh: -3

T58. Ruoning Yin: -3

T60. Akie Iwai: -2

T60. Anna Nordqvist: -2

T60. Jennifer Kupcho: -2

T60. Pajaree Anannarukarn: -2

T60. Gaby Lopez: -2

T65. Jasmine Suwannapura: -1

T65. Linn Grant: -1

T65. Andrea Lee: -1

68. Azahara Munoz: -1

69 Hinako Shibuno: +1

70 Celine Borge: +6

71 Yuting Shi: +7