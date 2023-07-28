Who is Patty Tavatanakit? All you need to know about the golfer making headlines at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship

Patty Tavatanakit became the talk of the town after her superb performance at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship. The LPGA Tour player dominated the star-studded field for the first two days with her amazing shots. She finished in the top 5 and will enter the weekend with a solid score of under six.

Tavatanakit has won one major in her career and will be looking forward to adding a second major trophy to her accolades this Sunday. She previously played at the Evian Championship but failed to make the cut. This would ultimately be her greatest showing at the Evian as the Thai golfer has made the cut after playing two rounds on Friday, July 28.

Patty Tavatanakit was born in Bangkok, Thailand on October 11, 1999. She had her schooling at Keerapat International School, where she began her golfing career as a teenager.

She won the Callaway Junior World Golf Championship for Girls in 2014 and was awarded Thailand Amateur Ladies Golf Association Player of the Year in 2015-16. She won the Asian Junior Golf Association Rolex Tournament of Champions before moving on to win the Ping Invitational.

Tavaranakit was a member of the UCLA Bruins' varsity golf team, where she won seven college events. She was also voted Freshman of the Year by the WGCA.

She turned pro in 2020 and won three of the eight tournaments she competed in on the Symetra Tour and won the Rookie of the Year award.

Patty Tavaranakit made her LPGA Tour debut in January 2020 at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio. In her professional career, she has won four events, one on the LPGA Tour and three on the Epson Tour.

"Overall energy, momentum was really good"- Patty Tavatanakit on her performance at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship

Patty Tavatanakit headed off a solid start to the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship on Thursday, July 27. She made three birdies, and an eagle in the first round to wrap up with a score of 69. She played the second round of 67 after carding five birdies and one bogey.

Speaking of her second-round performance with the media, Patty Tavatanakit said:

"I think overall pace in my game, while I was walking I fell like, the overall energy, momentum was really good. Not too fast, not too slow, just in a good zone."

"I played solid the first two days that would separate a lot considering it's really tight up here, in these courses. Got a little bit more precise with irons as well, I mean putt drops. For me luckily past two days, things really helped," she added.

Paula Reto topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Evian Championship following the first round. She had started with her second round on Friday and made a birdie on the second hole. Reto is yet to play on 13 holes. She is leading the tournament by two strokes. Yuka Saso settled in second place with Patty Tavatanakit.