Which LIV Golf players have qualified for the 2024 PGA Championship so far?

With the 2024 Masters over, the world of golf will look forward to the next major on the schedule, the 2024 PGA Championship. The tournament is scheduled to be held from May 16 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Club, where LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka is the defending champion.

The number of LIV Golfers playing in majors has been steadily reducing over the last year, with only 13 making an appearance at the 2024 Masters. The same might be the case for the upcoming majors, owing to the LIV Golfers dropping down the OWGR rankings.

Despite the uncertainty over LIV Golfers and their future at majors, there are some who have qualified for the PGA Championship this year. Following is the list of golfers who have already qualified for the major along with the reason why:

Past champion status

Brooks Koepka (2023)

Phil Mickelson (2005, 2021)

Martin Kaymer (2010)

Winners of the Masters (in the last five years)

Jon Rahm (2023)

Dustin Johnson (2020)

Winners of the US Open (in the last five years)

Bryson DeChambeau (2020)

Winners of the the British Open (in the last five years)

Cameron Smith (2022)

The top-15 finishers and ties from the 2023 PGA Championship

Tyrrell Hatton (T15)

Other hopefuls to be a part of the field include the likes of Adrian Meronk, Joaquin Niemann and Patrick Reed.

What are the qualification criteria to qualify for the 2024 PGA Championship

If a golfer has fulfilled any one of the following criterion, they are eligible to be a part of the 2024 PGA Championship:

All former winners of the PGA Championship;

Winners of the last five Masters (2020-24);

Winners of the last five U.S. Opens (2019-23);

Winners of the last five Open Championships (2018-23);

Winners of the last three Players Championships (2022-24);

Top three on the International Federation Official World Golf Ranking List as of April 29

Winner of 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship;

The top 15 finishers and ties from the 2023 Championship;

The top 20 finishers from the 2024 PGA Professional Championship;

The top 70 players who are eligible and have earned the most Championship points from the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge through the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson (ending May 5);

Playing members of the last named US and European Ryder Cup teams (2023), provided they remain in the top 100 on the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 6;

Winners of PGA Tour co-sponsored or approved tournaments whose victories are considered official, from the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge through the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic (ending May 12);

The PGA of America reserves the right to invite additional players not included in the categories listed above (the PGA has traditionally invited the top 100 from the OWGR as of the week before the championship);

If necessary to complete the field, those players beyond the top 70 players who are eligible and who have earned the most PGA Championship points through the same time period as criteria No. 10, in order of their position on such a list.

As the second major of the year gets closer, Scottie Scheffler is the top favorite to win the tournament. Scheffler has been unstoppable for the last several weeks, winning four of the last five events.