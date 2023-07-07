Which LIV Golfers will play in The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool? Full list explored 

The Open Championship, one of golf's most important tournaments, is approaching thick and fast, and golf fans are eager to find out which LIV Golfers will be on the course at Royal Liverpool.

The historic championship, as the year's final major, will bring together players from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf, producing a gripping clash of skill and determination on the magnificent courses of Hoylake.

While the LIV Golf League does not presently give Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, it does have an impressive roster of players, including major champions and top performers from the golf world.

Among the famous contestants representing LIV Golf will be defending champion Cameron Smith, who made headlines last year when he lifted the Claret Jug at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

LIV Golfer who is in the Open Championship

The Open Championship will feature a strong field of previous winners, including Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, and Louis Oosthuizen. Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed will be joining them.

By winning this year's PGA Championship, Koepka received a new five-year exemption, while Johnson and DeChambeau are in the third year of their exemptions after winning the Masters and US Open in 2020, respectively.

Reed, who won the Masters in 2018, is in the final year of his exemption but has a chance to return to The Open next year if he performs well and finishes in the top 10 at Hoylake.

Here is the list of LIV Golf players participating in the Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool.

Abraham Ancer

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Cam Smith

Dustin Johnson

Henrik Stenson

Joaquin Niemann

Louis Oosthuizen

Patrick Reed

Phil Mickelson

Richard Bland

Talor Gooch

Thomas Pieters

Charl Schwartzel

Brandon Grace

Laurie Canter

The LIV Golfers are eager to make an impact on the famous competition, led by Cameron Smith. Royal Liverpool is expected to witness tough rivalry and remarkable displays of skill from these exceptional players as the world watches with bated breath.

LIV Golfers' participation in the championship provides an extra dimension of intrigue to the tournament. These outstanding golfers, with their distinct playing styles and competitive energy, are primed to fascinate spectators worldwide and leave an indelible impact on the rich history of this prestigious championship.

