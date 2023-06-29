Top 7 golfers to watch at LIV Golf Valderrama this weekend

LIV Golf Valderrama 2023, to be held at the famed Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Cadiz, Spain, promises to be a captivating event for golf aficionados worldwide. This prestigious tournament, which will take place from June 30 to July 2, 2023, will feature a brilliant field of competitors aiming for a portion of the enormous $25 million prize pool.

With its breathtaking backdrop and three days of scintillating stroke play over 54 holes, LIV Golf Valderrama is sure to provide an entertaining and highly competitive showcase of golfing skills.

LIV Golf Nation @LIVGolfNation The next 5 years of LIV tournaments held at the prestigious Valderrama is going to be special.

There are seven outstanding players among the 48 players competing in 12 teams who are likely to shine and leave a lasting impact on viewers and rivals alike.

Top 7 players to watch at LIV Golf Valderrama

As the LIV Golf Valderrama arrives, get ready to watch golf's magnificence. Here are the top seven players you cannot afford to overlook in action!

LIV Golf Nation @LIVGolfNation Lefty has arrived in Valderrama and he’s hitting BOMBS. Lefty has arrived in Valderrama and he’s hitting BOMBS. https://t.co/bgVrzgVCZk

#1 Tony Finau

Finau's strong drives and consistent play have earned him a reputation as a top contender in the game. Finau, known for his outstanding ball-striking and calm demeanor, is expected to have a great showing at Valderrama.

#2 Rickie Fowler

With his distinct style and colorful demeanor, Fowler always adds interest to any competition. His appearance at Valderrama is sure to captivate spectators due to his exceptional short game and ability to execute under duress.

#3 Justin Suh

With his excellent skill set and regular results, Suh has made waves in the golf world. His smart approach and accuracy off the tee make him a formidable challenger at LIV Golf Valderrama as a rising star.

#4 Justin Thomas

Thomas is a seasoned champion with a well-rounded game and a ferocious competitive spirit. He is a constant threat in whatever tournament he joins, thanks to his powerful drives and precision iron play.

#5 Max Homa

Homa's recent PGA Tour victory has drawn notice, and he takes his winning mentality to Valderrama. He is a player to keep a watch on throughout the weekend because of his powerful short game and aptitude for making critical putts.

#6 Collin Morikawa

Morikawa's meteoric journey to popularity has been nothing short of spectacular. His outstanding iron play and ball-striking ability have pushed him to numerous victories, including major championships. Collin Morikawa will get another chance to show off his incredible talent in LIV Golf Valderrama.

#7 Keegan Bradley

Bradley's precision ball-striking and competitive temperament make him a Valderrama player to watch. Bradley, who is known for his excellent approach shots and superb putting, has the capacity to compete with the greatest in the game.

These seven golfers will definitely captivate fans with their exceptional talents and persistence on the course as the LIV Golf Valderrama tournament develops. With their sights focused on victory, the competition will be tough as they navigate the difficult Valderrama layout and attempt to etch their names in tournament history.

