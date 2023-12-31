Which putting mat does Dustin Johnson use? Exploring all about it

LIV defector Dustin Johnson uses a top-notch putting mat, the Standard Perfect Practice V4 Edition. This mat offers 8 feet of putting space, ideal for professional-level golf practice that can be utilized at home and on the golf course.

The 39-year-old golfer utilizes this mat, dedicating 95% of his practice time to putting from inside 10 feet. The Perfect Practice mat is equipped with two hole sizes, ideal to strengthen precision.

The mat also allows users to monitor their alignment for enhanced strokes. Its lightweight design makes it convenient for users to carry it wherever they go. Additionally, it auto-returns the ball back to the player, regardless of whether the player made or missed the putt.

Dustin Johnson, who is the ambassador of this brand, has disclosed that he incorporates this mat into his routine, both before and after each round to maintain a perfect stroke. Alongside numerous other golfers, Johnson employs the mat as a tool to enhance their practice and lower their scores.

Dustin Johnson said (via Perfect Practice's official website):

“I use the Perfect putting Mat before and after every round to keep my stroke where it needs to be to win on the tour.”

It's worth noting that aside from Dustin Johnson, the six-time major champion Nick Faldo has also expressed his trust in the brand.

Looking back at Dustin Johnson winning his first LIV golf event with an eagle putt

Dustin Johnson was among the early golfers who transitioned to the Saudi-backed league and delivered impressive performances in the inaugural season. However, it wasn't until September 2022 that the two-time Major Champion secured his maiden LIV Golf victory.

Johnson was playing in the LIV Golf Invitational Boston tournament where he concluded the event with a gradual finish, making par on his last five holes on the final day. This led him to earn a score of 65 and ultimately placed him in a playoff round.

Nonetheless, the American professional golfer secured victory in the event by sinking a 35-foot eagle putt on the first hole during a playoff against Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann. This triumph also resulted him pocketing a $4 million prize on the tour.

Speaking about the win, Dustin Johnson said (Via ESPN):

"Yeah it was going a little fast, but it was a good line. "I felt like I played really well all week, I felt like I got some unlucky breaks here the first time around. It owed me one, and I got it."