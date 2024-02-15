Who is Aaron Hicks? All you need to know about Tiger Woods’ nephew-in-law

Tiger Woods' nephew-in-law Aaron Hicks is an American professional baseball player. He is married to the Woods' niece and professional golfer, Cheyenne.

Aaron Hicks joined his wife to play with Tiger Woods at the 2024 Genesis Invitational Pro-Am tournament on Wednesday, February 14. Woods will compete at the PGA Tour signature event this week, which will take place from February 15 to 18. Ahead of the commencement of the tournament, a Pro-Am event was held on Wednesday, where professional golfers played alongside amateur golfers. Hicks, an avid golfer, joined Woods at the tournament.

Aaron Hicks is a renowned Major League Baseball (MLB) player. He currently plays for the Los Angeles Angels and previously played for the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees.

Hicks was born in Los Angeles but grew up in Long Beach, California, where he did his schooling at Woodrow Wilson Classical High School. He made his MLB debut in 2013 with the Minnesota Twins.

After playing for the team for three years, Hicks was traded to the New York Yankees in 2016 for John Ryan Murphy. He played for the team until 2023, when he signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

The American's average batting score was 0.233 last season. Hicks became a free agent at the end of last season, but last month signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

Hicks is a skilled golfer in addition to a baseball player. Over the years, he has participated in several golf competitions.

Expand Tweet

Who is Aaron Hicks' wife, Cheyenne Woods?

Cheyenne Woods is an American professional golfer. Born on July 25, 1990, Cheyenne is the daughter of Earl Dennison Woods Jr. and his wife Susan.

Earl Dennison Woods Jr. is the elder son of Earl Woods and his first wife, Barbara Gary. He is the stepbrother of Tiger Woods, making Cheyenne the half-niece of the legendary golfer.

Cheyenne learned golf from her grandfather, Earl Woods, who was also her first coach. She played college golf at Wake Forest University and had won more than 30 tournaments as an amateur. She started her professional career in 2012.

Cheyenne Woods has won two professional tournaments in her career, including one on the Ladies European Tour and one on the ALPG Tour. She had played in four of the five Major women's golf tournaments but could only make the cut in two.

She finished in a tie for 43rd place at the Women's PGA Championship and the Evian Championship in 2016. She had also played at the US Women's Open and the Women's British Open but failed to make the cut.

In October 2021, Cheyenne got engaged to Aaron Hicks and a few months later, in February 2022, they tied the knot. The couple was blessed with a baby boy in April 2022.