Who is Adrian Otaegui? Know all about the Spanish pro golfer

Adrian Otaegui, a professional Spanish golfer, recently clinched the 2024 Volvo China Open title with an impressive performance on the European Tour. Born on November 21, 1992, in San Sebastian, Spain, Otaegui had a successful amateur career, highlighted by winning the Boys Amateur Championship in 2010, defeating Max Rottluff 4&3 in the final.

Adrian Otaegui started his professional career in 2011 and competed on the Challenge Tour from 2011 to 2013. His standout performance on the Challenge Tour was in the 2013 season. He had three runner-up finishes in the season, earning him a spot on the European Tour for the 2014 season.

Despite initial struggles in the 2014 season, Otaegui regained his card through Q-school after losing it. However, he faced another setback in 2015, losing his card again. After a few challenging seasons, he regained his European Tour card through Q school for the 2016 season.

Otaegui secured his first European Tour victory at the Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play in 2017, defeating Marcel Siem 2&1. The following year, he claimed another win at the Belgian Knockout on the DP World Tour, followed by victory at the 2020 Scottish Championship. He continued his winning streak with victories at the 2022 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters and most recently, the 2024 Volvo China Open.

In addition to European Tour events, Otaegui also participated in the inaugural edition of the LIV Golf.

How has Adrian Otaegui performed at the 2024 Volvo China Open?

In the 2024 Volvo China Open, a 54-hole event, Adrian Otaegui showcased impressive play, securing his fifth European Tour title.

The Spanish golfer kicked off the tournament with a bogey-free round, notching five birdies to card a 5-under 67 in the first round. Continuing his strong performance into the second round, Otaegui opened with consecutive birdies on the first two holes and added two more on the eighth and ninth holes. He added three birdies and a bogey on the back nine to score 6-under 66

In the final round, Otaegui once again delivered a bogey-free performance, recording seven birdies for a score of 65. His consistent play throughout the tournament earned him victory by one stroke over Guido Migliozzi.

Speaking of victory at the Volvo China Open, Otaegui said (via SkySports):

"I'm very, very happy - I'm extremely happy. I had to wait a little bit since I finished, see what was happening in the final group but luckily for me, things turned up well and I'm extremely happy."

Sebastian Soderberg, Paul Waring, and Joel Girrbach settled in a tie for third place at the event. With his recent win at the Volvo China Open, Otaegui earned a spot to compete in the 2024 PGA Championship.