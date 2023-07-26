Who is Alex Gaugert? All you need to know about PGA Tour caddie joining the 3M Open field as a player

Erik Van Rooyen's regular caddie Alex Gaugert qualified for the 3M Open and will compete at this week's event. The PGA Tour tournament is all set to take place at the TPC Twin Cities from July 27 to July 30.

Gaugret earned a spot in the event after playing in the Monday Qualifiers. He has been working as a caddie for the PGA Tour player Rooyen over the years. The two have been friends since their college days.

Rooyen is looking forward to playing in the same field as his caddie at this week's event. On Tuesday, July 25, he rushed to Twitter to express his excitement. Erik Van Rooyen wrote:

"So my caddie @lil_gaugs just qualified for the @3MOpen! What a STUD!! Soooooooo anyone want to loop this week?! @PGATour."

It is pertinent to note that Alex Gaugert was one of the four players who qualified for the 3M Championship on Monday. He played while studying at the University of Minnesota with Erik and will be making his debut on the Tour at this week's event.

When will Alex Gaugert start his game at the 3M Championship?

Alex Gaugret will tee off for the first two rounds of the 3M Open Championship with his boss Erik Van Rooyen. They will start their game on the first tee on Thursday, July 27 along with Ryan Moore at 3 pm ET.

Van Rooyan shared the tee times on his Twitter account, saying:

"The gift that keeps on giving @3MOpen."

The first round of the 3M Open is commenced to take place at 7:45 am ET. Jimmy Walker will pair up with Kelly Kraft and Kramer Hickok to start the game on the first hole, while Zac Blair, Harry Hall and Paul Haley II will start on the tenth tee on July 27.

Here are the tee times of the 3M Open Championship Round 1 (1st tee):

7:45 am - Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok

7:56 am - Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin

8:07 am - Robby Shelton, Austin Eckroat, S.H. Kim

8:18 am - Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover

8:29 am - Ryan Brehm, Richy Werenski, Matt Kuchar

8:40 am - Adam Svensson, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker

8:51 am - Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell

9:02 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doc Redman, Matthias Schwab

9:13 am - Troy Merritt, James Hahn, Max McGreevy

9:24 am - Dylan Frittelli, Russell Knox, Taylor Pendrith

9:35 am - Kevin Tway, S.Y. Noh, Zecheng Dou

9:46 am - Brent Grant, Noah Hofman, Sam Bennett

9:57 am - Michael Gligic, Eric Rolland, Caleb VanArragon (a)

1:10 pm - Ben Martin, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Montgomery

1:21 pm - Satoshi Kodaira, Chad Collins, Hank Lebioda

1:32 pm - Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Harrison Endycott

1:43 pm - K.H. Lee, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala

1:54 pm - Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Gary Woodland

2:05 pm - Emiliano Grillo, J.T. Poston, Cameron Champ

2:16 pm - Will Gordon, Andrew Novak, Austin Smotherman

2:27 pm - Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett, David Hearn

2:38 pm - Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Sean O’Hair

2:49 pm - Michael Kim, Kevin Chappell, Jonathan Byrd

3:00 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Moore, Alex Gaugert

3:11 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Peter Kuest, Ryan Gerard

3:22 pm - Trevor Cone, Tano Goya, Derek Hitchner