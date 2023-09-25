Who are Allisen Corpuz's parents Marcos and May Corpuz? All you need to know

Allisen Corpuz is a American professional golfer who is known for her breakthrough victory at the 2023 US Women's Open on Pebble Beach. The 25-year old also made her debut for the Solheim Cup this year, losing to Team Europe after an exhilarating affair.

Corpuz is a Hawaii native who has an interesting ethnic background. She was born to a Filipino father and a Korean mother, making her a mixed ethnicity child. Her father Marcus Corpuz is from Ilocos Norte, Philipines and her mother, May Corpuz is from South Korea. Interestingly, golf is also in her genes as her father is reported to be an avid golf player during his younger days.

Moreover, Allisen's mother also provided immense support when the LPGA Tour golfer started her journey at a young age. May Corpuz accompanied her daughter Allisen Corpuz throughout her rookie season and travelled with her everywhere as the youngser learned the ropes about being a professional golfer.

Although she comes from a humble background, her parents have always supported her passion of playing golf. However, that passion isn't shared by her younger brother George S. Corpuz, who is studying for his MD at the prestigious Cornell University.

Allisen Corpuz showcases exceptional performance in debut Solheim Cup

Although USA lost the Solheim Cup to Europe for the third consecutive time, Allisen Corpuz did her part in their quest for victory. She went undefeated in the first two foursomes event and developed a sensational partnership with Nelly Korda. The duo defeated the formidable pairs of Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall as well as Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist.

There was massive hype around Corpuz's debut and the 24-year old delivered with a clutch performance. Even her partner, Nelly Korda was surprised following her foursomes performance. It is believed that Allisen Corpuz and Korda will create a fearsome partnership for many years to come. Speaking about her partnership with Korda, Corpuz said, via Golf Week:

“I think Nelly is really calm.”

She added:

“Which is kind of what I need. I play pretty low energy. Obviously she has the experience as well. So just knowing that having someone like her by my side has helped me a lot to get comfortable.”