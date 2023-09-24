“Brilliant performance especially after being 4-0 down on the first day”: Golf fans react to Team Europe’s win in the 2023 Solheim Cup 

Team Europe had a solid comeback in the 2023 Solheim Cup. Being 4-0 down against the United States after the day one morning foursome matches. They bounced back valiantly to win the mega event for the third consecutive time.

Carlota Ciganda was the most successful player for them. She returned with an overall record of 4-0-0 and earned four points for her team. Meanwhile, Linn Grant and Leona Maguire earned three points each.

Sky Sports Golf shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, that congratulated Team Europe for retaining the Solheim Cup title at the Finca Cortesin in Andalusia, Spain. Fans jumped into the comment section with overwhelming wishes and praised their efforts.

One of them wrote:

"Brilliant performance especially after being 4-0 down on the first day"

There was a fan who was confused about which team to support at the 2023 Solheim Cup. He shared that he had European roots but lives in Florida.

Another fan shared a video of the final putt and how Team Europe celebrated their victory.

Fans erupted in the comment section of the X post. There are multiple congratulations and best wishes comments.

Below are the top comments from the fans:

Exploring Team Europe's players' stats in the 2023 Solheim Cup

After the 12 singles matches at the Finca Cortesin in Andalusia, Spain, both teams finished with a 14-14 level score. However, since Team Europe entered the tournament as defending champions, they retained the trophy due to a draw.

Celine Boutier was the only player who did not contribute a single point for them. She played two foursome matches and a single match and won none of them to return with a score of 0-3-0 at the 2023 Solheim Cup.

Meanwhile, Carlota Ciganda earned four points, which was the most, and lost none of the matches. She played two fourballs, one foursome, and one single match. She defeated Nelly Korda in the second-last singles match to win the match in Team Europe's favor.

Below are the points earned and overall records at the 2023 Solheim Cup:

Céline Boutier - 0 points (W-L-H - 0-3-0) Carlota Ciganda - 4 points (W-L-H - 4-0-0) Gemma Dryburgh - 1 points (W-L-H - 0-0-2) Linn Grant - 3 points (W-L-H - 3-2-0) Georgia Hall - 1.5 points (W-L-H - 1-2-1) Caroline Hedwall - 1 points (W-L-H - 1-1-0) Charley Hull - 1 points (W-L-H - 1–2–0) Leona Maguire - 3 points (W-L-H - 3-2-0) Anna Nordqvist - 1 points (W-L-H - 1-3-0) Emily Kristine Pedersen - 2.5 points (W-L-H - 2-2-1) Madelene Sagström - 1.5 points (W-L-H - 1-1-1) Maja Stark - 2.5 points (W-L-H - 2-1-1)

After the conclusion of 18 editions of the Solheim Cup, the United States is still leading with two wins against Team Europe. They have won the series 10 times, while the Europeans have won it 8 times.