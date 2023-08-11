Who is Ally Ewing? All you need to know about the 30-year-old leading AIG Women’s Open

Ally Ewing topped the leaderboard of the 2023 AIG Women's Open following the inaugural round of the major tournament on Thursday, August 10. She is leading the charge after playing a round of 68.

Ewing, an American professional golfer, seeking to win her first major title this week. She was born on October 25, 1992, in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Ewing played golf while studying at Mississippi State University and won five events there. She also won the Mississippi State Amateur twice and then clinched the North and South Women's Amateur. She was also part of the winning team of the 2013 Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship and the Curtis Cup in 2014.

After completing her graduation in 2015, Ally Ewing finished T-22 at the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament, earning a conditional Tour card for the 2016 season. She primarily played on the Symetra Tour during the initial days of her career.

Ewing finished runner-up four times on the Symetra Tour in 2016 and second on the money list, which helped her to earn the full-time LPGA Tour card.

Her first Tour victory came in 2020 when she won the LPGA Drive on Championship by one stroke over Danielle Kang. Ewing played four rounds of 66-68-69-69.

Ally Ewing won her second professional event at the 2021 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play by defeating Sophia Popov by 2&1 and then registered a one-stroke victory over Xiyu Lin at the Kroger Queen City Championship in 2021.

"I set myself a little bit of a target" - Ally Ewing opens up about her performance at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open

Ally Ewing leapfrogged from a five-way tie to top the leaderboard of the 2023 AIG Women's Open after making an eagle on the 16th hole in the opening round. She parred the last two rounds to settle at 4 under par 68 to register a solo lead in the major.

Speaking about her incredible performance, Ewing said via ESPN:

"I set myself a little bit of a target, although this is probably conservative ... finish the first round top 30 or better. That's what I had in mind. That's what I had in mind going into a major. That doesn't mean that a top 30 is what I'm trying to shoot for."

The 30-year golfer has a long way to go to secure her maiden major victory. She has previously played at the Women's British Open with the best finish recorded in 2017, finishing at T16.

Ally Ewing started the new year playing at the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions and finished in 25th position. She had last played at the Freed Group Women's Scottish Open and settled in T9 place before finally heading for this week's Women's British Open.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Ally Ewing played in 2023:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Venue: Lake Nona Golf & Country Club

Result: 25

LPGA Drive On Championship

Venue: Superstition Mountain Golf Club

Result: T5

Prize money: $65,888

DIO Implant LA Open

Venue: Palos Verdes Golf Club

Result: Missed Cut

The Chevron Championship

Venue: The Club at Carlton Woods

Result: T23

Prize money: $50,214

JM Eagle LA Championship

Venue: Wilshire Country Club

Result: T24

Prize money: $29,424

Cognizant Founders Cup

Venue: Upper Montclair Country Club

Result: 61

Prize money: $7,571

Mizuho Americas Open

Venue: Liberty National Golf Club

Result: Missed Cut

Meijer LPGA Classic

Venue: Blythefield Country Club

Result: T8

Prize money: $52,204

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Venue: Baltusrol GC

Result: Missed Cut

U.S. Women's Open

Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Result: 11

Prize money: $237,993

Amundi Evian Championship

Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club

Result: Missed Cut

FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open

Venue: Dundonald Links

Result: T9

Prize money: $41,824