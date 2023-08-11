Who is Ally Ewing? All you need to know about the 30-year-old leading AIG Women’s Open

Ally Ewing topped the leaderboard of the 2023 AIG Women's Open following the inaugural round of the major tournament on Thursday, August 10. She is leading the charge after playing a round of 68.
Ewing, an American professional golfer, seeking to win her first major title this week. She was born on October 25, 1992, in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Ewing played golf while studying at Mississippi State University and won five events there. She also won the Mississippi State Amateur twice and then clinched the North and South Women's Amateur. She was also part of the winning team of the 2013 Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship and the Curtis Cup in 2014.
After completing her graduation in 2015, Ally Ewing finished T-22 at the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament, earning a conditional Tour card for the 2016 season. She primarily played on the Symetra Tour during the initial days of her career.
Ewing finished runner-up four times on the Symetra Tour in 2016 and second on the money list, which helped her to earn the full-time LPGA Tour card.
Her first Tour victory came in 2020 when she won the LPGA Drive on Championship by one stroke over Danielle Kang. Ewing played four rounds of 66-68-69-69.
Ally Ewing won her second professional event at the 2021 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play by defeating Sophia Popov by 2&1 and then registered a one-stroke victory over Xiyu Lin at the Kroger Queen City Championship in 2021.
"I set myself a little bit of a target" - Ally Ewing opens up about her performance at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open
Ally Ewing leapfrogged from a five-way tie to top the leaderboard of the 2023 AIG Women's Open after making an eagle on the 16th hole in the opening round. She parred the last two rounds to settle at 4 under par 68 to register a solo lead in the major.
Speaking about her incredible performance, Ewing said via ESPN:
"I set myself a little bit of a target, although this is probably conservative ... finish the first round top 30 or better. That's what I had in mind. That's what I had in mind going into a major. That doesn't mean that a top 30 is what I'm trying to shoot for."
The 30-year golfer has a long way to go to secure her maiden major victory. She has previously played at the Women's British Open with the best finish recorded in 2017, finishing at T16.
Ally Ewing started the new year playing at the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions and finished in 25th position. She had last played at the Freed Group Women's Scottish Open and settled in T9 place before finally heading for this week's Women's British Open.
Here are the results of all the tournaments Ally Ewing played in 2023:
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
- Venue: Lake Nona Golf & Country Club
- Result: 25
LPGA Drive On Championship
- Venue: Superstition Mountain Golf Club
- Result: T5
- Prize money: $65,888
DIO Implant LA Open
- Venue: Palos Verdes Golf Club
- Result: Missed Cut
The Chevron Championship
- Venue: The Club at Carlton Woods
- Result: T23
- Prize money: $50,214
JM Eagle LA Championship
- Venue: Wilshire Country Club
- Result: T24
- Prize money: $29,424
Cognizant Founders Cup
- Venue: Upper Montclair Country Club
- Result: 61
- Prize money: $7,571
Mizuho Americas Open
- Venue: Liberty National Golf Club
- Result: Missed Cut
Meijer LPGA Classic
- Venue: Blythefield Country Club
- Result: T8
- Prize money: $52,204
KPMG Women's PGA Championship
- Venue: Baltusrol GC
- Result: Missed Cut
U.S. Women's Open
- Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Result: 11
- Prize money: $237,993
Amundi Evian Championship
- Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club
- Result: Missed Cut
FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open
- Venue: Dundonald Links
- Result: T9
- Prize money: $41,824