Who is Amanda Balionis? Everything about golf reporter married to Bryn Renner

Amanda Balionis is a renowned golf reporter who grew up playing sports. She is also the wife of former quarterback Bryn Renner.

She was born in Pittsburgh on June 20, 1985, but later moved to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where she studied at Kutztown University. However, after two years, she transferred to Hofstra University, where she completed her degree in journalism in 2008.

Amanda Balionis started her professional career with Verizon Fios Channel 1, covering high school events. She also worked for MSG Networks. In 2011, she joined the PGA Tour, initially covering tournament highlights and events for their website.

After that, in 2016, she relocated to Callaway Golf, where she worked for a year as a digital content contributor before joining CBS in 2017. At CBS, she started as a part-time reporter before eventually securing a full-time contract covering the NFL and golf.

Balionis is quite active on social media, boasting around 275K followers on her Instagram page. In addition to covering sports, she is an animal lover and an advocate for dog adoption. She also runs a non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf.

Amanda Balionis spotted without her wedding ring, rumours of divorce are rife

Recently, Joe Kinsey, senior editor of OutKick, shared a picture on his X account showing Amanda Balionis without her wedding ring. It was the first time the reporter had not worn her ring.

"Golf fans are very, very interested in what happened to CBS 19th hole reporter Amanda Balionis' wedding ring that she wasn't wearing this weekend," tweeted Kinsey.

Expand Tweet

Balionis has also deleted all of her social media posts featuring her husband, Byrn Renner. However, there is no official confirmation with regard to the same. There is also a lot of speculation on the internet regarding Balionis' relationship with Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy. According to The Daily Mail, they have been the "talks of the links" after McIlroy's shocking divorce from his wife, Erica Stoll.

Earlier this year, McIlroy appeared in a promotional video for Balionis's organization, Puppies & Golf. The golf reporter also shared a delightful video of McIlroy playing with dogs on her social media page.

Like Balionis, Rory McIlroy has also refrained from discussing his personal life with the media. According to the New York Post, a warning was issued to the media against asking him about his personal life during last week's PGA Championship.