Who is amateur rising star David Ford? All we know about the Hero Dubai Desert Classic co-leader

22-year-old David Ford is currently co-leading the standings after Round 1 of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The young golfer is sharing his spot with Ricardo Gouveia and David Micheluzzi after the trio carded a score of 7-under.

Son to a collegiate golfer father, David Ford is a triplet. His brother Maxwell is also a golfer. He made his PGA Tour debut at the 2023 Barbasol Championship and managed to make the cut in his first Tour start.

Ford qualified for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as the No. 1 golfer in the PGA Tour University Ranking. This ranking system awards the top-ranked player with a PGA Tour card.

The young star has raked up an incredible amateur career having won the Junior Players Championship and Rolex Tournament of Champions in 2020, Southern Amateur in 2022, and the Jones Cup Invitational in 2023. Recently, Ford was also a part of the winning US team at the 2023 Eisenhower Trophy in Abu Dhabi.

He represented the US team at the 2023 Walker Cup, 2023, and 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup and won in all these appearances. David Ford is currently a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and also plays for the college.

Who is trailing David Ford in the standings after Round 1 of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic? Exploring the full leaderboard

David Ford (Source: Getty)

Italian golfer Guido Migliozzi is trailing behind David Ford, Ricardo Goiveia and David Micheluzzi. The former is at the fourth spot after Round 1 of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic with a score of 6-under.

Here's taking a look at the full leaderboard after Round 1:

T1 David Ford (a) -7

T1 Ricardo Gouveia -7

T1 David Micheluzzi -7

4 Guido Migliozzi -6

T5 Jason Scrivener -5

T5 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -5

T5 Calum Hill -5

T5 Ewen Ferguson -5

T9 David Ravetto -4

T9 Laurie Canter -4

T9 Daniel Hillier -4

T9 Casey Jarvis -4

T9 Robin Williams -4

T9 Johannes Veerman -4

T9 Ryan Fox -4

T9 Keita Nakajima -4

T9 Todd Clements -4

T18 Bernd Wiesberger -3

T18 Jon Rahm -3

T18 Akshay Bhatia -3

T18 Louis de Jager -3

T18 Brandon Stone -3

T18 Julien Guerrier -3

T18 Shaun Norris -3

T18 Callum Shinkwin -3

T26 Jens Dantorp -2

T26 Yuto Katsuragawa -2

T26 Ivan Cantero -2

T26 Andy Sullivan -2

T26 Richie Ramsay -2

T26 Scott Jamieson -2

T26 Matt Wallace -2

T26 Richard Mansell -2

T26 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -2

T26 Patrick Reed -2

T26 Nicolas Colsaerts -2

T26 Preston Summerhays (a) -2

T26 Padraig Harrington -2

T26 Maximilian Kieffer -2

T26 Haotong Li -2

T26 Tom McKibbin -2

T26 Thorbjørn Olesen -2

T26 Rory McIlroy -2

T26 Paul Waring -2

T26 Marcel Siem -2

T26 Daniel Gavins -2

T26 Marcel Schneider -2

T48 Ross Fisher -1

T48 Alexander Björk -1

T48 Thomas Pieters -1

T48 Angel Hidalgo -1

T48 Thriston Lawrence -1

T48 Niklas Norgaard -1

T48 Adam Scott -1

T48 Robert MacIntyre -1

T48 Rasmus Højgaard -1

T48 Min Woo Lee -1

T48 Marcus Armitage -1

T48 Jannik De Bruyn -1

T48 Manuel Elvira -1

T48 Matthew Jordan -1

T48 Dan Bradbury -1

T48 Tommy Fleetwood -1

T48 Matthew Baldwin -1

T48 Sean Crocker -1

T48 Tyrrell Hatton -1

T48 Connor Syme -1

T48 Simon Forsström -1

T48 Jayden Schaper -1

