"Who did he beat?" - Fans play down Joaquin Niemann's chances at The Masters despite LIV Golf Singapore win

Joaquin Niemann recently won the LIV Golf Singapore 2025 event held at Sentosa Golf Club. On March 16, the Chilean ace earned major success at this event, winning by a 5-stroke margin. However, fans have now voted against his chances at The Masters in April.

Niemann joined LIV back in 2022, and with the latest victory, he ranks first on the season leaderboard. The Torque GC captain has earned his fourth victory in the Saudi PIF-backed golf league with the latest win. Joaquin Niemann finished this event 17-under 196 by defeating Brooks Koepka in the contender's race. ForePlayPod tweeted, hinting at Niemann's presence at Augusta.

Niemann has played five times in The Masters till now. He has only 1 top-20 rank at Augusta when he tied for the 16th place back in 2023. In 2021, he ranked T40 and in 2022, he ranked T35 in this prestigious golf event. Last year, Joaquin Niemann finished T22 at the Masters with a 4-over par score. He finished 5 strokes behind Scottie Scheffler, who won in Augusta.

In the U.S. Open, Niemann has performed since 2017, with his best rank being T23 back in 2020. The 26-year-old has missed the cut three times in the PGA Championship and is yet to achieve a top-20 finish. Joaquin Niemann has not yet crossed the 50th rank at The Open Championship where he secured a T58 last year.

Fans jumped in below the tweet to express their frustration over Joaquin Niemann not performing better at The Masters.

"Who did he beat? Let’s see the leaderboard," a fan said.

"He has literally been worthless in majors. Go ahead and waste your money," a fan said.

"We do this every year and every year he comes up small in majors", another one commented.

"Death, taxes, and Niemman winning a few LIV events before the Masters so people pick him at Augusta just for him to finish T-56", another one added.

"Considering Augusta isn’t a pitch and putt, no," a fan wrote.

"This loser has been a sneaky pick for every major and then crumbles in a real field with real course set ups," an X-user commented about Joaquin Niemann.

Joaquin Niemann WITB 2025

Although Niemann's performance at the four golf Majors is yet to secure him a win, the Chilean golfer has 17 wins in his professional career. Before he joined LIV back in 2022, Niemann won two times on the PGA Tour.

As part of a multi-year deal, Joaquin Niemann uses Ping equipment for playing in golf tournaments. Here's a look at what's in the bag of Niemann:

Ping G430 LST Driver (10.5°) + Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6 X Shaft

Ping G430 Max 3 Fairway Wood (15°) + Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X Shaft

Ping G420 Max 7 Fairway Wood (20.5°) + Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X Shaft

Ping G430 5-hybrid (26°) + Graphite Design DI Hybrid 9 X Shaft

Ping Blueprint S Irons (5-PW) with Project X 6.0 Shafts

Ping S159 Wedges (52°-12°, 56°-12° and 60°-10°) with Project X 6.5 Shafts

Ping PLD Anser Putter

Titleist Pro V1x Golf Ball

