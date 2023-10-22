Beau Hossler, a professional American golfer from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, currently plays on the PGA Tour. His parents are Amy Balsz and Beau Hossler Sr. The golfer also has a sister named Danielle Hossler.

Although his parents parted ways when he was 3 years old, Hossler and his father used to play golf together during his boyhood.

Hossler realized his talent for golf when he was a young kid, and at the age of 17, he qualified for his second U.S. Open.

Hossler is now making headlines as he performed his best at the Zozo Championship. However, many fans are probably unaware that Beau Hossler's mother, Amy Balsz, was first spotted on the golf course in 2012 when Hossler was playing at his peak in the US Open.

That time, ESPN took the opportunity to capture Hossler's mom as they turned their cameras away from the links. Seeing the beautiful lady cheering for her son, the media spent the rest of the weekend buzzing about the same.

Amy is a realtor by profession. She has won the Sapphire Medallion First Team Real Estate award. Additionally, she is also a dog lover and has a puppy named Jerry. She often shares beautiful pictures of her puppy on her Instagram profile.

It must be noted that Amy has accompanied her son to various tournaments, cheering him on and encouraging him to do his best.

Beau Hossler's form during the 2022-2023 tournaments

Beau has enjoyed a successful amateur career before turning pro. Although he started at the University of Texas on a golf scholarship, he saw himself in the best form as he played as an amateur.

He has achieved several awards to his bucket including the 2012 Winn Grips Heather Farr Classic, the 2013 Southern California Amateur, and the 2015 John Hayt Collegiate Invitational, amongst others.

However, officially turned pro in 2016, Beau Hossler is yet to win in the PGA Tour events. This year, he had been successful in achieving some of the solid finishes in the events in which he had participated.

His record was distinguished by his extraordinary consistency in making the cut in 24 of the total events in which he competed.

Hossler finished in third position at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, whereas he earned the T6 position at the Barracuda Championship. His recent matches saw him perform the best as he first stood at the T7 position in the Shriners Children’s Open.

For his most recent participation at the Zozo Championship, the 28-year-old golfer is currently sitting on the T2 spot. He achieved a 5-under 65 in the second round of the Zozo Championship to take a one-shot lead.

However, for the third round, he scored 1-under 69, just one stroke behind Justin Suh. He may look forward to turning the tables on his side as he ends his fourth round with a possible win given that he is performing extremely well.