Who is Billy Davis? All you need to know about the 17-year-old set for debut at WWT Championship as a Monday qualifier

Billy Davis earned a spot in the final playing field of the WWT Championship as one of the four Monday qualifiers. He secured his place by defeating RJ Manke in a 2-for-1 playoff, following his impressive 5-under-66 performance in the qualifier, which took place on October 16 at Enagic Golf Club at Eastlake.

The WWT Championship is scheduled to take place from Thursday, November 2, to Sunday, November 5, at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Baja California.

Davis mentioned that he would be approaching the WWT Championship as he would any other junior tournament. He was quoted as saying, via Amateurgolf.com:

"Everyone is really good, so I am just going to try to be a sponge and enjoy myself and soak it all in. My expectations won't be that high, but I am going to try and compete and make the cut."

Billy Davis added that he was getting better with every tournament he played in, especially since his semifinal run at US Junior.

"I know what to expect more and the little things like my attitude, the mental side of the game, and managing of golf courses," Davis stated.

"Through the experiences, you learn a lot," he added. "For me, my confidence grew over the summer. I played some really good golf and have just kept that confidence."

At just 17 years old, Davis holds the No. 2 ranking on the Rolex American Junior Golf Association rankings, with four top-six finishes in his last six appearances.

Hailing from Spring Valley, California, Davis has made a name for himself in junior golf in recent times. He reached the semifinals of the 2023 U.S. Junior before being defeated by New Zealand's Joshua Bai.

Last month, Billy Davis represented the American team at the Junior Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy, alongside his twin sister, Anna, who also claimed victory in the 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur. Anna also caddied for Billy at Enagic Golf Club. The Davis twins are set to join Auburn University for college golf next year.

Here is his performance in the 2022–23 AJGA season:

SCJGA - 29th Annual Bobby Chapman: T4

The Junior PLAYERS Championship presented by Rolex: T18

Boy's Junior PGA Championship: T2

75th United States Junior Amateur Championship: T3

Team TaylorMade Invitational: T12

Mayakoba Invitational: 1

PING Heather Farr Classic: T21

Dustin Johnson World Junior: T21

AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods: T42

Jr Orange Bowl International Golf Championship: 8

Jones Cup Junior Invitational: T2

Who else qualified for the WWT Championship 2023 via Monday Quafliers?

Besides Billy Davis, three other players have made it to the World Wide Technology Championship field. Peter Kuest, Hunter Epson, and Jeffrey Kang each posted 6-under 65 to book their flight for El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos.

The WWT Championship field will feature the likes of Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala, Ludvig Aberg, Michael Block, and defending champion Russell Henley. The event will have an $8.2 million purse, with the winner receiving $1.476 million.