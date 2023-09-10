Who is Boo Weekley? All you need to know about the former PGA Tour champion

Boo Weekley is a veteran golfer who currently plays in the PGA Tour Champions. The American golfer has had a rich history of playing in the PGA Tour and has won multiple championships. He gained recognition for his unique name and charismatic personality on the PGA Tour. He was born on 23 July, 1973, in Florida, USA.

The 50-year-old's three PGA Tour victories came at the 2007 Verizon Heritage, the 2008 RBC Heritage, and the 2013 Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. He also represented the United States in the Ryder Cup in 2008 and 2014 and became a fan favorite for his patriotic spirit and lively demeanor during the event.

However, Boo Weekley struggled with injuries throughout his career, particularly with his shoulder. These injuries hampered his ability to compete at the highest level. He played his last full season on the PGA Tour in 2017 and made rare appearances in subsequent years.

Boo Weekley cherishes his time in the PGA Tour Champions

After moving on from the PGA Tour, Boo Weekley decided to play in the PGA Tour Champions and is having a great time in a different format.

Weekley has earned more that $15 million during his time in the PGA Tour. The American golfer has changed his perspective and decided to play and have fun according to his mother's wishes.

The 50-year-old spoke about his time at the PGA Tour Champions via Golf Week.

"My Ma said, ‘When you’ve made it a business, you’re changing your whole perspective of what you’re really doing in life again. Go out there this time and just play, have fun. What’s the worst thing that can happen? What is the worst thing?"

Weekley added:

"Nothing. You go home, you’ve made a good career out of this. You can always go back to holding a shovel and digging ditches and you can run equipment. So just have fun and enjoy it and see what happens."

Currently, the veteran golfer is playing for the Ascension Charity Classic at the Norwood Hill Golf Club. The competiton has a prize purse of $2 million while Weekley maintains a T62 position with a score of +2.