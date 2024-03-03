Who is Bud Cauley’s wife, Kristi Cauley? Exploring all you need to know

American golfer Bud Cauley has spent a long time on the PGA Tour. He was a successful pro golfer before a serious car accident in 2018 led to a string of complications, forcing Cauley to take a long-term absence from the Tour in 2020.

He is now making a comeback in 2024. Throughout this journey, his wife Kristi Cauley has been by his side. Cauley was born on September 23, 1994, in Miami, Florida. According to her LinkedIn, she currently serves as the Digital Marketing and Relations Coordinator at TGR, Tiger Woods Ventures.

She graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of Florida in 2017. The couple got engaged in December 2019, before tying the knot in 2021. The couple have a child together, Cooper William Cauley, who was born in November 2022.

Bud Cauley makes comeback to pro golf after three-year long absence

Bud Cauley made his comeback to the PGA Tour after an absence of three years. The comeback was an iconic one, considering that he thought his career was over. In 2018, Cauley got into a severe car accident, which left him with six broken ribs, a collapsed right lung, and a broken left leg.

After his surgery, Cauley managed to make a full comeback, playing two seasons on the PGA Tour. However, in 2020, Cauley began experiencing pain on the right side of his body, forcing him to leave the PGA Tour.

He faced issues with the plates that were put into his chest during his earlier surgery and then had to frequent hospitals for quite a long time. However, after a string of successful chest and rib surgeries and a long rehabilitation, Cauley finally made his return to the PGA Tour in 2024.

Cauley was excited to make his comeback and said (via the PGA Tour):

“To be back here playing and playing well, it's nice. It just makes me that much more happy that I kept after it and didn't stop trying.”

Bud Cauley made his comeback at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. He is currently playing at the Cognizant Classic, where he led the tournament after the first two rounds.