Who is Canadian golfer Nick Taylor’s caddie? Exploring all about his bagman

Nick Taylor is teeing off at the Phoenix Open. He is currently sharing a lead at TPC Scottsdale with Andrew Novak after the second round. Accompanied by his caddy, David Markle (Dave Markle), Taylor is relying on his support to secure his fourth PGA Tour victory.

David Markle boasts a professional golf background, having played the sport extensively worldwide. He shares a close friendship with Taylor, with the duo even teaming up for the Canadian Amateur back in 2007.

There are no exact details available on their present contract. However, they both joined hands in 2022, as per reports. The bagman also played a significant role in Taylor's success at the 2023 RBC Championship.

Speaking about a successful year, Nick Taylor has himself confessed to how Dave is a great player. He said (via Golf Monthly):

"Dave’s golf IQ is very high because he is a great player. But his mental approach, his positivity, has been a difference-maker. He knows at just the right times how to release a little pressure if I am getting a little tight. He is constantly looking for the good things, the positivity and won’t let me get down on myself.”

Before caddying for the 35-year-old golfer, Markle caddied for another Canadian golfer and his longtime friend, Mike Gigic. Markle has also played golf at the collegiate level at Kent State University.

Additionally, he competed on the PGA Tour Canada and the mini-tour circuit after turning professional in 2008. In the same year, he qualified for the RBC Canadian Open with a qualifying score of 66.

According to Caddie Diaries, Markle earned an estimated $2433,525 last year on the PGA Tour for being Taylor’s bagman.

A look back into Nick Taylor’s 2023 season

Nick Taylor participated in 30 events and made the cut for 20 of them in 2023. He made five 10 top finishes and won the RBC Canadian Open. He defeated Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff round to earn a $1,620,000 cash prize.

Additionally, he was a runner-up in the WM Phoenix Open. His other best standings were his T6 finish at the Fortinet Championship and T7 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Here are Nick Taylor’s 2023 finishes:

Fortinet Championship: T6

Sanderson Farms Championship: T19

Shriners Children's Open: Missed Cut

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: T23

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba: T53

Cadence Bank Houston Open: Missed Cut

Sony Open in Hawaii: T7

The American Express: Missed Cut

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T20

WM Phoenix Open: 2

The Genesis Invitational: T33

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: Missed Cut

THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed Cut

Valspar Championship: T10

Valero Texas Open: T15

RBC Heritage: T41

PGA Championship: Missed Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge: Missed Cut

RBC Canadian Open: 1-x

U.S. Open: Missed Cut

John Deere Classic: Missed Cut

Genesis Scottish Open: T19

The Open: Missed Cut

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T24

BMW Championship: 47

TOUR Championship: 25

Shriners Children's Open: T13

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T21.