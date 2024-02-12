Nick Taylor is in the limelight for his exceptional performance at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. The Canadian professional golfer won his fourth PGA tournament on February 11 in a playoff round.

Taylor has a lovely family by his side. He got married to Andie Taylor on May 11, 2014 and is going to complete 10 years of his marriage this year. Andie works at Canada’s Abbotsford Regional Hospital where she provides social services to the needy.

The pair support each other on their professional journey. They are also involved in volunteer work and are often seen raising money for charity.

Together, the pair have two kids. Their son’s name is Charlie Taylor. Born on October 24, 2019, Charlie often accompanies his father on the golf course. Nick Taylor has shared glimpses of his children on his social media account, showing that he is a complete family man.

Additionally, the pair received more good news in May 2023 as they welcomed their daughter Harper into the world. Nick Taylor announced the same on his Instagram handle back then.

Recently, Nick Taylor's family also accompanied him to the Sentry tournament. Taylor shared a photo of his family on his Instagram profile and wrote:

"Excited to get season 🔟 started in Maui @thesentry! Looking forward to a great 2024 💪🏻🇨🇦"

A sneak peek into Nick Taylor’s recent outing at WM Phoenix Open

Nick Taylor started the WM Phoenix Open tournament on a good note. The Canadian professional golfer earned eleven birdies in his first round. This made him complete the round at 11 under par.

He earned two birdies and one bogey in his second round, finishing at 1 under par. Taylor’s third round was decent; he won five birdies and two bogeys to earn 3 under par.

Lastly, his fourth round was also bogey-free. Taylor earned six birdies to finish his round with six under par and finish his overall event at 21 under par.

This score set him in the T1 position alongside Charley Hoffman. Taylor then competed in a playoff round with Hoffman to ultimately clinch the trophy. After this victory, Nick Taylor said (via Reuters):

"It's been fun to be in those moments. I think last year I drew a lot on for the Canadian Open and I've drawn on that for plenty of moments, as well. For whatever reason it is, the later it gets, I just seem to get a little more locked in and zoned in and kind of relish those moments, and it's been a lot of fun."

With this exceptional win, Taylor has reached the 28th position (his best ever) on the OWGR. Additionally, he earned $1.58 million in prize money.