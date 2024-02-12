How many wins does Charley Hoffman have? Golfer’s record explored

Charley Hoffman has won nine professional tournaments since turning pro in 2000. He has won four PGA Tour events and one Korn Ferry Tour tournament, while his remaining four victories were recorded in other professional golf series.

The 47-year-old's first professional victory came in 2002, just two years after he turned pro, at the Legend Trail & Wildlife, a Gateway Tour event. He shot three rounds of 65-68-69 to register a one-stroke victory over Kris Cox and Marco Gortana. The American won three Gateway Tour events, including the 2004 Pacific Series 1 and the 2004 Maderas Irish Open.

In 2004, Hoffman emerged victorious at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic, a Nationwide Tour event. He defeated Jeff Gove and Craig Lile in a playoff to win the tournament.

The following year, he was impressive with his game on the Nationwide Tour, making the cut in 18 of the 26 events he played. Hoffman finished 19th on the money list and earned his PGA Tour card for the following season.

Charley Hoffman made his PGA Tour debut in 2006, and his maiden Tour victory was recorded in 2007 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, where he defeated John Rollins in a playoff. In 2010, he won his next PGA Tour event, the Deutsche Bank Championship, which was a FedEx Cup playoff event back then. Hoffman registered a five-stroke victory over Jason Day, Luke Donald and Geoff Ogilvy.

His other PGA Tour victories were at the 2014 OHL Classic in Mayakoba and the 2016 Valero Texas Open.

A quick recap of Charley Hoffman's 2022–23 PGA Tour season

In the 2022–23 PGA Tour season, Charley Hoffman played in 31 events but could only make the cut in 13. He recorded five top-25 finishes but not a single top-10 finish. He struggled throughout the season to get a good finish.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Charley Hoffman played on the 2022-23 PGA Tour:

Fortinet Championship: CUT

Shriners Children's Open: CUT

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: T29

World Wide Technology Championship: T42

Cadence Bank Houston Open: CUT

The RSM Classic CUT

The American Express: CUT

Farmers Insurance Open: CUT

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T48

WM Phoenix Open: T14

The Honda Classic: CUT

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT

Valspar Championship: CUT

Corales Puntacana Championship: CUT

Valero Texas Open: T22

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T19

Mexico Open at Vidanta: T55

AT&T Byron Nelson: CUT

U.S. Open: T49

Travelers Championship: CUT

Rocket Mortgage Classic: T64

Genesis Scottish Open: CUT

Barracuda Championship: T31

3M Open: CUT

Wyndham Championship: T12

Fortinet Championship: CUT

Sanderson Farms Championship: CUT

Shriners Children's Open: CUT

World Wide Technology Championship: CUT

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: T45

The RSM Classic: T13

After struggling with his game in the last season, Hoffman finally had a good finish in 2024. He was runner-up at last week's WM Phoenix Open.