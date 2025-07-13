Who is Cara Gainer? Meet the 29-yo star chasing victory at the Amundi Evian Championship 2025

Cara Gainer has quickly become one of the breakout names to watch out for in women's professional golf. The 29 year old has sparked several conversations with her performance at the Amundi Evian Championship so far this week, putting herself in contention for the Major championship.

She was born on 20 August 1995 in Oxford, England. Unlike most other professional golfers, Cara Gainer did not grow up playing the game of golf. She instead played tennis.

Gainer decided to pick up a golf club for the first time at the age of 14. She became a scratch golfer in less than three years at the Frilford Heath Golf Club. The Englishwoman trained hard at the Castle Royle High Performance Academy and won several titles across her nation and also represented her country in international competitions.

Cara Gainer graduated from the University of Cardiff in 2016 with a bachelors degree in geography. She made the decision to turn professional four years later via the Ladies European Tour (LET)'s Q-School. That year, Gainer played 5 tournaments on the LET Access circuit. Her second place finish at the 2022 Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge led to a Rookie of the Year title and also put her on the map.

So far, Cara Gainer has played in 86 tournaments as a professional and has posted ten finishes inside the top-10. She earned her lone victory this year at the Lalla Meryem Cup.

This week marks the young golfer's second start in a Major championship. She played the 2023 Women's British Open and tied for 61st place. All eyes are on the 29 year old in France this week for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship.

Where does Cara Gainer stand at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship?

Cara Gainer had a great round at the Evian Resort Club on Saturday, July 12. She carded in a whopping six birdies and one eagle with only one bogey in the mix. Having totalled 4 under par 31 for the front nine and 3 under par 33 for the back nine, she ended the day with an astounding 7 under par 64 score.

The Ladies European Tour (LET) rising star sits tied for the lead at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship with a 54 hole score of 11 under par heading into the final round. She shares the lead with Australia's Gabriela Ruffels.

Past Major championship winner Minjee Lee trails the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship's co leaders. Tied for third place, she shares the position with Jeeno Thitikul, Grace Kim, and Somi Lee.

Heading into the final leg of the Major championship, Cara Gainer has odds of 16/5 to win according to Bet 365. Her fellow co leader, Gabriela Ruffels, bears odds of 9/4 and Minjee Lee with 5/6 to win outright.

