Who is Charlie Woods’ caddie for the Cognizant Classic qualifiers?

It hasn't been a great start to the Cognizant Classic pre-qualifier for Charlie Woods, but it is being reported that he's had a good time competing in such an event alongside his good friend JJ LaCava, who is caddying for him. LaCava has been his caddie for some time, but this is the biggest event the duo has ever taken on.

The PGA Tour website reported:

"Woods struggled at points in his pre-qualifying round, but he appeared to relish the experience of competing in a TOUR pre-qualifier for the first time. He was supported by his mom Elin, good friend and caddie JJ (utilizing a cart), and dozens of Hobe Sound locals."

So while it may not lead to an eventual appearance at a PGA Tour event, the experience is invaluable for Woods' growth and maturity and it will more than likely result in a stronger bond between him and his caddie.

This is where the relationship gets a bit interesting. Charlie Woods is Tiger Woods' son. He's young, but he appears poised to eventually follow in his father's footsteps. JJ, his caddie, is also following in his father's footsteps because JJ is short for Joe Jr. His full name is Joe LaCava Jr.

Joe LaCava is perhaps one of the most notable caddies in professional golf. He's worked with some legends of the game, and that, ironically, includes Woods himself. He's not currently caddying for him, though, since LaCava is now employed by Patrick Cantlay.

JJ LaCava is back on Charlie Woods' bag

JJ LaCava has caddied for Charlie Woods for the better part of three years according to Golfweek. The Woods family switched things up for the PNC Championship in December, with Sam Woods caddying for her father and Charlie having high school teammate Luke Wise on his bag.

However, now in the new year with Charlie Woods trying to qualify for the Cognizant Classic, he's back with JJ once more. LaCava Jr. has plenty of experience, including grabbing a win with Steve Stricker.

The legendary caddie's son worked on the Regions Tradition tournament on the PGA Tour Champions, where Stricker was able to capture a win. He said of his young caddie via Golf Monthly:

"He's such a great kid. I've known his dad forever, and this is, I think, the third tournament that he's caddied for me in and haven't done as well as we did this week, so it's nice to get him his first win on any tour. He's excited, he's a hard worker, and he's a good caddie as well."

Fred Couples even gave him a shoutout. Couples helped guide his father to fame back in the 1990s.

"The first of many for not only a great kid but a great caddie! Way to go Joseph LaCava winning your first tourney today with Steve Stricker." (via Golf Monthly)

That was his first-ever win. He then parlayed that into a partnership with the Woods family, the family he has been with at the PNC for three years now. That is where his father claims the inspiration to caddie came from initially.

The future is bright for Charlie Woods, who comes from one of the best golfers to ever do it. The future is also bright for his caddie because he comes from one of the best caddies to ever do it as well.