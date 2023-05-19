Who are Eric Cole's parents? Family of Golfer explored

Eric Cole is the eldest son of professional golfers Laura Baugh and Bobby Cole. Both his parents were professional players and he is walking in their footsteps.

Eric Cole is the talk of the town after the young American player topped the leaderboard of the 2023 PGA Championship on Thursday, May 18.

Eric is yet to complete the four holes of the first round and is maintaining a one-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau.

He surges to the top of the leaderboard following a scintillating start to the second major of the year. The World No.122 carded six birdies in just 14 holes to top the leaderboard with a scoring deficit of five before the game was suspended due to darkness on Thursday evening.

Speaking about the game, Eric Cole said :

“It’s nice, I like it a lot. Whenever you play, you want to compete to win. That’s the spot I like to see my name at, and hopefully it is there more often.”

Who is Eric Cole's mother?

Eric Cole's mother Laura Baugh, who played professional golf for the LPGA Tour, is now a writer and golf commentator.

She was born in Gainsville, Florida, to Hale Baugh, who was a modern Pentathlete and competed at the 1948 Summer Olympics. Mr. Baugh was also an amateur golfer, with his daughter Laura learning from him.

Laura Bagh won the National PeeWee Golf Championship five times. She started playing golf at the age of three. After her parents divorced, she moved to California from Florida to live with her mother.

1973 saw Eric Cole's mom making her professional debut. Before ultimately receiving her LPGA Tour card in 1973, Laura competed on the LPGA of Japan Tour throughout the early stages of her professional career. Baugh had played several tournaments and earned 71 top-10 finishes.

Who is Eric Cole's father?

Bobby Cole, Eric's father, is a former PGA Tour player. The Senior Cole was born in Springs South Africa and was influenced by Bobby Locke and Gary Player. Bobby began playing golf when he was 11 years old and went on to win the South African junior golf championship.

During his amateur career, Bobby Cole won the British Amateur at Carnoustie at the age of 18 in 1966. He held the record to be the youngest winner of the tournament before Matteo Manassero broke it in 2009 by winning the tournament at 16.

Bobby Cole @BobbyColeGolf The golf world misses the King The golf world misses the King https://t.co/UmSUyXJmtS

In 1967, Bobby Cole began playing professionally and participated in the Champions Tour. He won 13 professional competitions in his career, including three Sunshine events and one PGA Tour contest.

He had played in all the major tournaments and held a record for being the youngest plate to cut at the Masters in 1967. However, his best finish in the event was recorded in 1975.

Bobby Cole married twice in his life. He tied the knot with a former LPGA golfer Laura Baugh in the 1980s and the couple had seven kids together and then married Linda Parker.

Poll : 0 votes