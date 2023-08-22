Who is Erik Compton's wife? Exploring the former PGA Tour golfer's relationship history

Erik Compton is married to Yessinia Gonzalez. The couple tied the knot in 2017 after he divorced his first wife Barbara Casco.

His wife often accompanies him on the golf course and even practice golf together. Compton is very active on social media and often shares pictures of his wife on his social media pages. His wife also has a social media account but prefers to keep it private. She has around 354 followers on Instagram.

Compton's wife enjoys golf and going out to parties. The couple have been happily married for a while now, but last week they had a verbal dispute.

Reportedly, Erik Compton and his wife fought while they were in their Miami-Dade house. The golfer was abusing her, so she took out her phone to record it, but Compton snatched her phone and threw it in a swimming pool, and tossed her to a wall. She ran out of the house and went to a friend's house where she called the cops.

Erik Compton was arrested on charges of felony, domestic violence, and misdemeanor. According to the police report, the golfer denied speaking about the incident.

It is pertinent to note that the reported incident took place over the weekend after 9:30 pm on Saturday, August 19, and that day, Compton shared a picture of a dinner date with his wife. He even thanked her for making his wife fun in the caption of the post saying:

"Not much to be said, be ready when the wife says it’s dinner time on #saturday #night. Ready in #5 My #love, my #energy ! Thank you for making my life fun and #loving me.#miaminights #miamilife ."

Seemingly, the incident took place after their dinner. Nonetheless, the couple is yet to speak about it.

"I am lucky to have such an amazing family"- When Erik Compton opened up about his family

Eril Compton underwent heart transplant surgery twice. He was diagnosed with viral cardiomyopathy when he was nine. He had his first surgery when he was 12 in 1992 and then a second in 2008.

His family has been the constant support in the tough phase of his life. In his interview with Golf Channel's Feherty Live in February 2015, Erik opened up about his parents and his then-wife Barbara. Compton said:

"I am lucky to have such an amazing family. My dad is an entertainer. He is a singer. He is in the crew business. I have a Norwegian mother, who is full of energy and you know, you always had great energy in the house. We had a lot of fun, a lot of good music."

"My wife (Barbara, now ex-wife) is from Argentina, and my brother married a Norwegian girl, so we have a very diverse family. A lot of people, who kept me going."

Having turned pro in 2001, Erik Compton has won seven professional events in his career. He also played on the PGA Tour but lost his full-time membership in 2016 after he finished in 173rd place in the FedEx Cup standings.