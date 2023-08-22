Why was Erik Compton arrested? All you need to know about the charges placed on the former PGA Tour golfer

Erik Compton, a former PGA Tour golfer, was detained last week on a misdemeanor, domestic violence, and felony offenses.

The golfer was arrested over the weekend by the Miami-Dade police department after allegedly engaging in a verbal fight with his wife. On August 19, he allegedly hurled his wife against a wall and her phone into a swimming pool.

According to a Miami-Dade police report, the two were bickering at their Maimi home when his wife began recording. The golfer allegedly took her phone and tossed it in the pool before grabbing his wife by the shoulder and throwing her into a wall.

His wife left the residence and went to her friend's house and from there she called the police. Erik Compton declined to speak to the police about the incident.

Compton has a long struggle with his game and he lost his PGA Tour full-time status in 2016. He plays on the Korn Ferry Tour and appeared in two PGA Tour events this year.

A look into the life of Erik Compton

Erik Compton was born on November 11, 1979, in Miami, Florida to an American father and a Norwegian mother. He holds dual citizenship.

Growing up Compton attended the University of Georgia, where he played college golf. During his amateur career, he played in the Palmer Cup and Walker Cup.

Erik Compton's medical condition was a major concern while he was growing up. He was diagnosed with viral cardiomyopathy when he was just nine. The condition causes the heart muscles to inflame and be unable to pump as hard as it is supposed to.

He underwent a heart transplant twice, with his first surgery taking place in 1992 when he was 12 while the second was held in 2008.

However, throughout this medical condition, Compton remained active in golf and thus was awarded the Ben Hogan Award.

He started his professional career after graduating from the University of Georgia in 2001 and played on the Nationwide Tour the following year. Compton again played on the Tour from 2005 to 2007 and registered his best finish at the Preferred Health System Wichita Open in 2004 when he tied for second place.

Erik Compton joined the Canadian Tour in 2003. He had a spectacular journey while playing on Canadian Tour. He won two events and won the Order of Merit title for his outstanding performance.

Compton also played in the mini-tour events and PGA Tour on a special exemption. He played in 30 Tour events as a non-member from 2000-2011 after qualifying through a special exemption. He made cuts in 18 tournaments and then went on to earn the PGA Tour card after finishing 13th on the money list.

Erik Compton has won seven professional events in his career including one on the Korn Ferry Tour and six other events. After losing his PGA Tour card in 2016, Compton primarily plays on the Korn Ferry Tour.