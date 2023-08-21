Report: Former PGA Tour player Erik Compton arrested after domestic dispute, facing battery and robbery charges   

Former PGA Tour golfer Erik Compton was recently arrested by the Miami-Dade Police and is facing multiple charges that include robbery and domestic battery charges.

As per a report from the WSVN, Compton allegedly pushed his wife into a wall and threw her phone into a swimming pool during their argument.

Erik Compton has been associated with the PGA Tour since 2012 and has played 168 events. He made 94 cuts in total and earned $4,103,334 on-course earnings. His best performance came in the 2014 US Open, where he finished tied runner-up with Rickie Fowler and lost to Martin Kaymer.

Despite losing his card way back in 2015, he was last seen in the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished T63 on the leaderboard.

Who is Erik Compton? Exploring his life and career

Born on November 11, 1979, in Miami, Florida, Compton was raised by his American father and Norwegian mother. He graduated from the University of Georgia. He was part of the Palmer Cup and Walker Cup during his collegiate days.

After his graduation in 2001, Erik Compton decided to turn professional. Later on, in 2002, he started playing on the Nationwide Tour. However, he hasn't won an event on the tour, but, his best performance came at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open in 2004, where he finished T2.

Between 2003 and 2004, his career peaked. He played on the Canadian Tour and won three tournaments during this time. This helped him move up the ladder and earn the Order of Merit title.

During the period between 2000 and 2011, Erik Compton played as many as 30 events on the PGA Tour as a non-member. His performance in all the other tier 2 tours earned him multiple sponsors exemptions, which allowed him to enter the leading golf circuit.

It wasn't until he won the Mexico Open in 2011, which was a part of the Nationwide Tour, that earned his PGA Tour card for the first time in his career.

In his first season, as a regular member of the Tour, Erik Compton had 26 starts and made the cut in 16 of them. Although he finished in the top 25 in just one tournament, he earned a total of $359,765 that season. But since he finished 163rd on the money list, he lost his card and had to go back to qualifying schools.

After the consistent performance on the Korn Ferry Tour's qualifying events, he regained his card for the 2013 season. This time, the story was different; he finished 99th on the money list and retained his card for the next season. He even registered his first-ever top-10 finish at The Honda Classic (T4 on the leaderboard).

However, his performance dipped in the forthcoming seasons, which led to him eventually losing his PGA tour card in 2016.

Erik Compton has played in all four majors, at least, once in his career. His best performance came in the 2014 US Open, where he finished T2 on the leaderboard. The very next year, in the 2015 Masters tournament, he registered his second and the last cut in the majors. He finished solo 51 in the Augusta National tournament.