Can Michael Block make the cut at Charles Schwab Challenge 2023? Breakout golfer's standing and odds explored

Michael Block finished in 120th place after the open round of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday, May 25. He settled with a score of +11, which is 19 strokes behind the leader. It would definitely be difficult for him to make the cut at the non-major event.

Michael Block finished in the 15th position at the 2023 PGA Championship and fans had high hopes for him. However, the golfer's performance disappointed people.

According to DraftKings, Block has +500000 odds points to win the Charles Challenge. In the past five events, he finished above the top 20 once and made the cut twice. He finished better than his average score.

Michael Block started the Charles Schwab Challenge with three back-to-back bogeys and then carded a birdie to get back in the game but soon made another bogey. He sank another birdie on the ninth hole and then went on to sink three bogeys and three double bogeys on the back nine to wrap up with a score of 81. If he needs to match the cut score, Block has to avoid bogeys and double bogeys in the second round.

"I don’t really need to explain it too much" - Michael Block opens up about his performance at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

Michael Block opened up about his performance in the opening round of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge in a conversation with the media after the round.

He said that those who play golf can understand what really happened. The American pro-club golfer believes he doesn't need to explain much. He said:

“It’s one of those days of golf. If you play golf, you know exactly what just happened. So I don’t really need to explain it too much because, if you are a golfer, you’ve had the day I’ve had.

"You understand the facts of where the lies aren’t good and the trees are in your way every time. Even your good shots are bad, your bad shots are worse, et cetera, et cetera."

Block went on to talk about his performance at Oak Hills and claimed that it was just a bad day for him. He said:

“It is what it is. I’m going to live with it. I thought it was going to happen that third or fourth round last week at Oak Hill, and it never happened. It happened now, and I wasn’t surprised by it, to tell you the truth.

"The experience I had that last week was next level. So today, coming out here and not having my game at all and having a lot of bad luck or whatever you might call it, just call it golf. It is what it is. At the same time, I sat there, and I thought about it, and I said, I’m going to see my boys tomorrow night.”

Michael Block will start his second round on Friday, May 26 at 9:48 am ET alongside Min Woo Lee and Pierceson Coody. The group will start their game on the 10th hole.

