Who is Eugenio Chacarra's caddie Hugo Gonzalez? All you need to know about Spanish soccer legend’s son

By Rinal Chavda
Published Jul 10, 2025 13:49 GMT
KLM Open 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open brought together football and golf. The DP World Tour posted a photo on X of legendary Real Madrid striker Raúl standing beside his son, Hugo González, who was dressed in full caddie gear for Spanish golf professional Eugenio Chacarra.

Hugo serves as the full-time caddie for Chacarra, one of Spain’s most promising young talents on the DP World Tour. Their partnership began around 2024 but took off in earnest when Hugo joined Chacarra’s bag permanently in early 2025. While DP World Tour shared the post on July 9.

The caption read:

"Legendary Real Madrid striker Raúl with his son Hugo, who caddies for Tour winner Eugenio Chacarra."
"GenesisScottishOpen | #RolexSeries"
Hugo, the second-oldest of Raúl’s five sons, has turned away from football after spending time in New York City FC’s youth setup during Raúl’s coaching stint in the U.S.

In March 2025, at the Hero Indian Open, Eugenio Chacarra clinched his first DP World Tour title. Hugo was on the bag throughout the win, marking a major turning point for both. Currently, Chaccara is all set to make his debut at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Eugenio Chacarra’s LIV Golf performance explored

Eugenio Chacarra wrapped up the 2024 LIV Golf season in 39th place in the overall standings. The Spanish pro began his year with a T32 at Mayakoba, followed by a T39 in Las Vegas.

Chacarra posted an impressive T15 in Hong Kong and broke into the top 10 with a T10 finish in Singapore. His performance in Andalucía also drew attention, as he secured a solid T12 on home soil. Later in the season, he added a T28 finish at the Greenbrier event to his resume, rounding out a season of competitive showings across global venues.

Here's a full list of Eugenio Chacarra's 2023 and 2024 LIV Golf season:

2024 season

  • Mayakoba: T32 (R1: +2, R2: -1, R3: E)
  • Las Vegas: T30 (R1: -2, R2: -1, R3: +1)
  • Jeddah: T48 (R1: +1, R2: -1, R3: +2)
  • Hong Kong: T15 (R1: -6, R2: -4, R3: +1)
  • Miami: T39 (R1: +1, R2: E, R3: +4)
  • Adelaide: 45 (R1: +3, R2: -3, R3: -5)
  • Singapore: T10 (R1: -4, R2: -2, R3: -3)
  • Houston: 41 (R1: -3, R2: E, R3: +3)
  • Nashville: T18 (R1: -4, R2: -1, R3: -1)
  • Andalucía: T12 (R1: -3, R2: +1, R3: +3)
  • United Kingdom: T41 (R1: +1, R2: -1, R3: +2)
  • Greenbrier: T28 (R1: -2, R2: -4, R3: -2)
  • Chicago: T40 (R1: E, R2: +1, R3: +2)
2023 season

  • Mayakoba: 29 (R1: +4, R2: -2, R3: -1)
  • Tucson: 22 (R1: -1, R2: -4, R3: +2)
  • Orlando: 36 (R1: +2, R2: E, R3: -5)
  • Adelaide: 45 (R1: +2, R2: -2, R3: E)
  • Singapore: 13 (R1: E, R2: -2, R3: -7)
  • Tulsa: 5 (R1: -1, R2: -5, R3: -6)
  • DC: 22 (R1: -2, R2: -3, R3: +2)
  • Andalucía: 41 (R1: +3, R2: +1, R3: +4)
  • London: 26 (R1: +1, R2: -2, R3: -4)
  • Greenbrier: 25 (R1: -1, R2: -1, R3: -6)
  • Bedminster: 43 (R1: +8, R2: E, R3: +2)
  • Chicago: 16 (R1: -3, R2: -2, R3: -2)
  • Jeddah: 15 (R1: -1, R2: -4, R3: -3)
