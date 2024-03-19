Who is favored to win the Valspar Championship 2024? Current picks and favorites explored

The 2024 Valspar Championship is all set to be held from March 21-24 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Florida. Boasting a prize purse of $8.4 million, the tournament will see 144 of the best golfers in the world.

Xander Schauffele is the favorite to win going into the Valspar Championship with odds of +800 (via CBS Sports). Sam Burns is the second favorite to win the tournament (+1100). The likes of Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Tony Finau are also the top favorites to win the event.

Keegan Bradley is a long shot to win the event. Taylor Moore is the defending champion for the event and has odds of +9000. Moore is also another long shot who is favored to win.

The course is known for its challenging 16th, 17th, and 18th holes, which is also known as the Snake Pit. The three-hole stretch is known to be one of the toughest stretches in the world.

Odds and bets for the 2024 Valspar Championship explored

Following are the full odds explored for the 2024 Valspar Championship (via CBS Sports):

Xander Schauffele +800

Sam Burns +1100

Justin Thomas +1200

Jordan Spieth +1200

Tony Finau +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Sungjae Im +2500

Brian Harman +2800

Min Woo Lee +3300

Nick Taylor +3500

Eric Cole +4000

Keegan Bradley +4000

Keith Mitchell +4000

Beau Hossler +4500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Adam Hadwin +5500

Thorbjørn Olesen +6000

Aaron Rai +6000

Patrick Rodgers +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Billy Horschel +7000

Doug Ghim +7000

Ryan Fox +7500

Maverick McNealy +7500

Taylor Montgomery +7500

Brendon Todd +8000

Andrew Putnam +8000

Davis Thompson +9000

Daniel Berger +9000

Taylor Moore +9000

Sam Ryder +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Kevin Yu +11000

Taylor Pendrith +11000

Ryo Hisatsune +11000

Ben Griffin +11000

Chesson Hadley +11000

Adam Svensson +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Thomas Detry +12000

Joel Dahmen +12000

Webb Simpson +12000

Ben Silverman +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Robert MacIntyre +15000

Seamus Power +15000

Jimmy Stanger +15000

Matt Kuchar +15000

K.H. Lee +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Xander Schauffele and Brian Harman both finished in second place at the 2024 Players Championship held just ahead of the Valspar Championship.