Who is favored to win the Valspar Championship 2024? Current picks and favorites explored

The 2024 Valspar Championship is all set to be held from March 21-24 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Florida. Boasting a prize purse of $8.4 million, the tournament will see 144 of the best golfers in the world.
Xander Schauffele is the favorite to win going into the Valspar Championship with odds of +800 (via CBS Sports). Sam Burns is the second favorite to win the tournament (+1100). The likes of Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Tony Finau are also the top favorites to win the event.
Keegan Bradley is a long shot to win the event. Taylor Moore is the defending champion for the event and has odds of +9000. Moore is also another long shot who is favored to win.
The course is known for its challenging 16th, 17th, and 18th holes, which is also known as the Snake Pit. The three-hole stretch is known to be one of the toughest stretches in the world.
Odds and bets for the 2024 Valspar Championship explored
Following are the full odds explored for the 2024 Valspar Championship (via CBS Sports):
- Xander Schauffele +800
- Sam Burns +1100
- Justin Thomas +1200
- Jordan Spieth +1200
- Tony Finau +2200
- Cameron Young +2200
- Sungjae Im +2500
- Brian Harman +2800
- Min Woo Lee +3300
- Nick Taylor +3500
- Eric Cole +4000
- Keegan Bradley +4000
- Keith Mitchell +4000
- Beau Hossler +4500
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500
- Adam Hadwin +5500
- Thorbjørn Olesen +6000
- Aaron Rai +6000
- Patrick Rodgers +6500
- Sepp Straka +6500
- Billy Horschel +7000
- Doug Ghim +7000
- Ryan Fox +7500
- Maverick McNealy +7500
- Taylor Montgomery +7500
- Brendon Todd +8000
- Andrew Putnam +8000
- Davis Thompson +9000
- Daniel Berger +9000
- Taylor Moore +9000
- Sam Ryder +10000
- Adam Schenk +10000
- Lucas Glover +10000
- Akshay Bhatia +10000
- Kevin Yu +11000
- Taylor Pendrith +11000
- Ryo Hisatsune +11000
- Ben Griffin +11000
- Chesson Hadley +11000
- Adam Svensson +12000
- Victor Perez +12000
- Thomas Detry +12000
- Joel Dahmen +12000
- Webb Simpson +12000
- Ben Silverman +15000
- Matt Wallace +15000
- Robert MacIntyre +15000
- Seamus Power +15000
- Jimmy Stanger +15000
- Matt Kuchar +15000
- K.H. Lee +15000
- Bud Cauley +15000
- Garrick Higgo +15000
- Mackenzie Hughes +15000
Xander Schauffele and Brian Harman both finished in second place at the 2024 Players Championship held just ahead of the Valspar Championship.