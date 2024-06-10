Who is the First Lady of Golf? All you need to know about the latest Memorial Tournament honoree 

Barbara Nicklaus, wife of legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, is the First Lady of Golf and has recently been named the honoree for the 2025 Memorial Tournament. Barbara attended the 2024 Memorial Tournament with her husband and, on that occasion, presented the trophy to the winner, Scottie Scheffler.

She will be the respected honoree for the 50th edition of the signature PGA Tour event in 2025 and will be awarded the Captains Club award. Interestingly, Barbara is the first non-golfer to receive this award.

While her husband is a legendary golfer, holding the record for the most major wins in the history of the game, Nicklaus herself does not play golf. However, she has strongly supported her husband and organized numerous golf events for children and charitable causes over the years. She is the co-founder of the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation.

The First Lady of Golf runs numerous charity organizations. She is a board member of Children's Healthcare Charities, the non-profit arm of the Honda Classic. She also hosts the annual Memorial Tournament alongside her husband, Jack, and the benefits from the tournament are given to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Barbara met Jack while studying at Ohio State University in the first week of her freshman year. They have been together ever since. The couple tied the knot on July 23, 1960, and have five children together.

“This honor is so incredibly special to me"- First Lady of Golf gets emotional on the announcement of her receiving the annual Captains Club award

The First Lady of Golf got emotional upon hearing the news of her receiving the annual Captains Club award. She released a statement, saying it was an "incredibly special" moment for her.

Speaking about the award, Barbara Nicklaus said (via Golf Week):

“This honor is so incredibly special to me, and I can’t thank the Captains Club enough for thinking of me. The Memorial Tournament has held such a special place in our family’s life."

"It’s been wonderful to walk side-by-side with Jack and to watch his dream become our reality over the years. Looking back at the list of those who have been honored since 1976, I can’t express how humbled I am to join this elite group that I have looked up to and respected for so long," she added.

It is important to note that Nicklaus has earned various accolades over the years. She was awarded the Bob Jones Award in 2015 and the PGA of America Distinguished Service Award in 2019.

Additionally, she also received the PGA of America First Lady of Golf Award in 1998. Next year, she will receive the Captains Cup award a night prior to the start of the 2025 Memorial Tournament.