Who are golf icon Lee Trevino’s wives? All about his 3 spouses

Lee Trevino is regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. The Texas native has had a longstanding career and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1981. Often referred to as Merry Mex and Supermex, Trevino dominated the sport for several decades and won numerous tournaments along the way.

However, his personal life contradicted his professional accolades and was highly controversial. Trevino has married three times in his life and currently has six children. Lee Trevino first married Linda Trevino in 1962 when he was just 23 years old. Sadly, their marriage didn't last long and they announced their divorce just a year after tying the knot.

Following that, the 29-time PGA Tour winner got married to Claudia Fenley in 1964 and their marriage lasted smoothly until 1983. The reason for their divorce is not yet known as Trevino has often kept his personal life under wraps.

After his failed second marriage, Lee decided to settle down for good and married a former flight attendant, Claudia Trevino. The couple got married in 1983 at an undisclosed closed location and currently have two children together, Olivia Leigh Trevino, and Daniel Lee Trevino. Currently, they happily live together in their hometown in Dallas, Texas.

Lee Trevino set to compete in 2023 PNC Championship alongside son Daniel

The 2023 PNC Championship marks the arrival of several veteran golfers. Along with Tiger Woods, Lee Trevino also makes his return to the professional stage at the tournament.

The six-time Major winner has been featured every year in the PNC Championship since its beginning in 1995. However, he has never managed to win the tournament and plays mainly because of the familial bonds. The 84-year-old plays extremely well for his age and even took the help of an esteemed golf instructor, Randy Smith.

Currently, team Trevino has hit the ground running with a score of -3 and a T15 position. With multiple rounds still left, there's hope for a veteran like Lee to get his first PNC Championship after winning every trophy known to professional golf.