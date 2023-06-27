Who was the guy who heckled Phil Mickelson at the 2023 US Open?

The 123rd US Open was quite an interesting one for Phil Mickelson. Attempting to make his 101st cut at a major championship, the audience and spectators watched on in awe as the Lefty made his way through the course. However, that was not to last for long.

Mickelson was on the ninth hole of the Los Angeles Country Club when suddenly a rather unusually dressed man broke out in screams from the spectator stands. To everyone's surprise, the mysterious spectator began heckling Phil Mickelson loudly.

The heckler wanted to target Phil Mickelson. For months, he had been backpacking from Portugal to Turkey to South America, hashing out a script to scream at Mickelson. Speaking via Golf.com, he said:

“I felt like I’m sitting in a deer stand in the middle of a forest and I’m covered in deer piss. I’m just waiting for him to come.”

Here’s the grainiest photo of all time right before security arrived: Weird scene on 9 green — Phil Mickelson was standing over his putt when a guy in a sombrero started shouting from the bleachers. Kept going for a solid 30 seconds. Long story short…he’s not a fan.Here’s the grainiest photo of all time right before security arrived: https://t.co/e2eTzScqqD

The heckler proceeded to go on a bizarre and lengthy rant while wearing a sombrero and a fake mustache. He was so prepared that he had a script ready in his hand to rant out to Phil Mickelson.

Rude heckler unwelcome by audience who wanted to watch Phil Mickelson play

The audience around the heckler was not impressed at all. They just wanted to see Mickelson play, and the heckler was certainly ruining the mood. He had a lot to talk about, including the recent PIF and PGA Tour merger that took place.

“It’s all you need to work for the rest of your life, Phil. They’re going to pay you $200 million as well. What about all the guys on the PGA Tour, Phil? Every single of them looked up to you for their entire careers. This is what you do to them, Phil? This is what you do to them?” The heckled said.

The heckler was not to be tolerated for long. He was quickly escorted out of the arena by US Open officials, and the audience was certainly glad to get rid of the heckler. Ultimately, Mickelson did end up getting cut from the US Open after posting an overall score of +3 after two rounds.

