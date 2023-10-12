Who is J.T. Poston? 5 things to know about the PGA TOUR golfer

J.T. Poston is currently leading the 2023 Shriners Children's Open with a massive 2-shot lead. The 2-time PGA Tour winner is looking for his third professional win and can get it at the TPS Summerlin in Las Vegas.

Poston has been playing professionally for a long time now but has failed to deliver outstanding results on a regular basis. However, he has been extremely consistent throughout this time and has made 120 cuts out of the 190 events he has been a part of. Additionally, he also has a decent OWGR ranking of 43 and even better ranking for the FedEx Cup where he stands at the 39th spot.

Comparatively, Poston has been out of the media limelight for far too long and his potential victory run at the Shriner's Childrens Open has garnered massive attention. He made his PGA Tour debut in 2017 and since then has been consistent in his playing style.

Here are 5 things to know about J.T. Poston:

1. Early life and collegiate career

Poston was born on June 1, 1993, in Hickory, North Carolina, USA. He attended Western Carolina University and played college golf for the Catamounts. While at Western Carolina, he had a successful collegiate golf career. He competed in numerous college tournaments and showcased his talent as a golfer.

2. PGA Tour debut

Poston turned professional in 2015 and earned his PGA TOUR card through the Web.com Tour (now Korn Ferry Tour). He made his PGA TOUR debut in 2017 but did not win his first competition until 2019.

3. Maiden PGA Tour victory

J.T. Poston cemented himself in the history books when he got his first PGA Tour victory in 2019. The breakthrough moment came at the 2019 Wyndham Championship. He won the tournament by shooting four rounds in the 60s and became the first player since 1974 to win a PGA Tour event without recording a bogey. This historic performance earned him his first PGA Tour victory.

4. Distinctive playing style

Poston is known for his consistent and steady style of play. He is a skilled ball-striker and putter, and his ability to avoid mistakes, as evidenced by his bogey-free victory at the 2019 Wyndham Championship, is a hallmark of his game.

5 Professional achievements

J.T. Poston had already established himself as a promising player on the PGA TOUR following his win at the Wyndham Championship. However, he also won the John Deere Classic in 2022 making him a 2-time PGA Tour winner.

J.T. Poston leads the Shriners Children's Open in spectacular fashion

J.T. Poston is apparently back in his 2019 form and has delivered an exceptional performance at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 30-year old currently leads by 2 strokes with a score of par under 8. However, he faces stern competition from American gofler Lanto Griffin.

Poston got the 2-stroke lead by sending a birdie at hole No.16 and another 28-footer birdie on the 8th hole. The American professional golfer can secure his 3rd PGA Tour victory if everything goes in his favour at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.