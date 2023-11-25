Who is Jacques Kruyswijk? Exploring all about the South African golfer

Jacques Kruyswijk is a professional golfer from South Africa. Kruyswijk turned pro in 2013 and has secured 11 professional wins to date. He currently plays on the European Tour, Sunshine Tour, and the Challenge Tour.

Although he has enjoyed success on the Sunshine Tour and the Challenge Tour, victory on the European Tour has evaded him. The 32-year-old currently trails fellow South African golfer Thriston Lawrence at the 2023 Joburg Open.

Jacques Kruyswijk currently has 3 wins on the Sunshine Tour, with his most recent victory coming in August 2023 at the Vodacom Origins of Golf, where he defeated Heinrich Bruiners by a single stroke. He has also won six times on the IGT Pro Tour, apart from picking up a solitary win at the Big Easy Tour and the Challenge Tour respectively.

The 32-year-old currently holds the 389th rank in the OWGR rankings and has never featured in a Major Tournament during his professional career. Interestingly, he has recorded five top-10 finishes on the DP World Tour and also secured third-placed finishes at the prestigious 2020 Eye of Africa PGA Championship and the 2020 Limpopo Championship.

The South African has failed to create the same magic on the golf course in recent years.

Jacques Kruyswijk had a successful amateur career

After playing professional golf for more than 10 years, it's easy to forget about Jacques Kruyswijk's exceptional amateur days. The 31-year-old broke onto the amateur scene with back-to-back wins at the IGT Pro Tour in 2012.

His victory at the IGT Serengeti Challenge and the IGT Race to Q-School helped him establish a solid base for his professional career. Since then, the South African has appeared in multiple golf circuits around the world including the prestigious DP World Tour.

Kruyswijk continued playing on the IGT Pro Tour even after turning professional. He later secured four victories on the Tour as a pro, bringing his total to 6 victories on the IGT Pro Tour. Currently, Jacques is enjoying his time playing on the Challenge Tour and even features in the occasional tournament on the DP World Tour and the Sunshine Tour.