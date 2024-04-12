Who is Jason Day's clothing sponsor at the Masters?

Jason Day was spotted wearing Malbon apparel, as he signed with the brand at the beginning of 2024. Players couldn't recognise Day as he entered the field with an olive satin jacket and baggy pants on at the Masters.

Stephan Malbon, the co-founder of the company, and his wife got in touch with Day through Tony Finau. Malbon considered Day's personality as a perfect fit for presenting his brand.

''I’ve never understood why if you play golf, you have to wear golf pants, What about slacks? Jason is very into comfort and trying new things. He’s into wearing resort linens, not just synthetic, polyester, dry-fit-type workout clothes," said Malbon to Sports Illustrated.

''There’s quarter zips, there’s vests, there’s slacks, there’s polos. But I think he’s going to wear it a little different then mix in fun collaborations and loud pieces from time to time. He’s going to really push the envelope in what he wears to the golf course and after golf, as well as what he’s wearing on the course for five hours,'' he added.

Jason Day's OOTD

Watching Day without Nike was surprising. He has worn Nike for a long time, even during his victories in the PGA Championship and The Players. Day is the first PGA Tour player to serve as a Malbon Golf ambassador. Malbon features the game of golf and shows the aesthetics of the vintage, which was clearly seen today in Day's Monday attire.

Jason Day at The Masters 2024 - Round Two

Jason was wearing a shirt with a loose fit and long sleeves. It reminded of Tiger Woods' outfit that he wore during his early days.

Jason Day is more interested in wearing loose-fitting type outfits especially while playing golf. He said how clothes nowadays are too athletic and how restricted he felt while wearing sweaters and other clothing. He expressed that there was nothing wrong with the clothing but that he was looking for a change.

Partnership of Day and Malbon

It was his friends and the social media presence of the company that let Day to Malbon Golf. He liked the idea of being an ambassador as he was already looking forward to starting his own brand of clothing.

“And then Bud (Martin, Day’s agent) was talking to me and he's like, ‘Hey, Malbon would like to send you some clothes.’ Then I received them and I'm like, ‘This actually feels pretty good.’ They also said they'll make anything I want, which is great. So just being able to not only meet Stephen and his wife Erica, understand the process of what they're doing with Malbon. And then being the first guy...it's nice to be able to stand up on the first tee and have a different look than most people,” said Jason Day (via the PGA Tour).

Day will be wearing the Korean line on tour, which will include fresh designs and grand branding.