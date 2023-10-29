Who is Jasper Stubbs? All you need to know about the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship winner

Jasper Stubbs is an Australian golfer, who recently won the 2023 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. He stunned fans with an astonishing victory on Sunday, October 29.

Stubbs is an amateur golfer and has won two tournaments so far in his career, as per WAGR.com. According to Eurosports, he was born on December 16, 2001, in Australia.

Jasper Stubbs has 10 top-10 finishes and his best rank is 362nd. His current World Amateur Golf Rank is 467th.

Stubbs has played in several tournaments this year. He started the year by finishing 27th at the Australian Master of the Amateur and then finished in 48th place at the Australian Men's Amateur Championship.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Jasper Stubbs played in 2023:

CKB WA PGA Championship presented by TX Civil & Logistics: 50 Pro

WA Open: 52

Mandurah Amateur Open: 3

Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship: 16

Pacific Coast Amateur: 50

Trans-Mississippi Amateur Championship: 47

North and South Amateur Championship: 88

The Amateur Championship: 17

St Andrews Links Trophy: 123

Australian Interstate Teams Matches: Participant

South Australia Amateur Classic: 14

Riversdale Cup: 13

Vic Open: 28

The Avondale Amateur: 22

Australian Men's Amateur Championship: 48

Australian Master of the Amateurs: 27

"I’m speechless, it’s life-changing" - Jasper Stubbs on his victory at the 2023 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

With an incredible victory at the 2023 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Jasper Stubbs earned a spot for himself at the 2024 Masters and The Open Championship as an amateur. In the final round of the tournament, He came from behind to end in a tie in the final round of the tournament.

He locked horns with Sampson Zheng and Ding Wenyi in the playoff. Zheng was eliminated on the first hole and the other two continued the game on the second extra hole. Stubbs made a birdie and won the tournament.

Speaking about his victory and also competed at the majors in 2024, Stubbs said (via NBC Sports):

“The Masters is something every kid’s ever dreamed of. It’s the one tournament that every golfer wants to play in their life and now that that’s going to be the reality for me, I’m speechless, it’s life-changing. I’m really excited for April now and also for the Open.”

It was the 14th edition of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. The tournament was started in 2009. The 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama won the tournament twice in his career.

He clinched the trophy of the second edition of the championship and then again won in 2011. Last year, Harrison Crowe registered a one-stroke victory over Jin Bo.