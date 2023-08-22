Who is Jay Monahan's wife? All you need to know about the PGA Commissioner's partner and family

Jay Monahan is the current PGA Commissioner and has been in the position since 2017. Under Monahan's leadership, the PGA Tour has continued to grow and evolve, with a focus on enhancing the fan experience, expanding international opportunities for players, and increasing charitable contributions through its events.

Monahan has often kept his personal life under wraps. However, he was spotted at various events with his wife Susan Monahan. The couple was also spotted at the Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Interestingly, not much is known about Jay Monahan's wife Susan Monahan as she has kept her personal life extremely private. Jay and Susan have two daughters and currently reside in Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida.

The PGA Tour commissioner is known to be an extremely private individual and not much is known about his private life and family. However, he has often been in the news for his controversial statements and decisions.

Quite recently, Jay Monahan grabbed the headlines for his statements regarding the deal between PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

Jay Monahan believes the deal between PGA Tour and LIV Golf will be completed on time

The PGA Tour has often reigned supreme in the golfing world as the penultimate circuit of golf. However, with the addition of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, they have competition and Jay Monahan recognizes that.

The PGA Tour commissioner is working to make a deal with LIV Golf so that both circuits can work accordingly in coordination. However, with the 31st December deadline, there is a sense of urgency for the 53-year-old.

Monahan adamantly wants the PGA Tour to maintain majority control of the future of men's professional golf (via The Guardian):

"We operate in good faith and I see that on both sides."

He added:

“Our commitment is to moving from the divisive nature of the relationship we had to a productive one, for us to be able to make a fundamental transition to our business with the formation of NewCo, to have an investable entity for PIF to be able to invest in that previously didn’t exist, for the PGA Tour to be in control of the future of men’s professional golf and for us to be partners."

Jay Monahan has a serious task on his hand and as the commissioner of the PGA Tour will have to make the decision for numerous golfers currently playing in the most prestigious golf tour in the world.

