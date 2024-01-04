Who is Jersey Jerry? All you need to the know about the golf podcaster who recently scored a hole in one

Jersey Jerry from Barstool Sports managed to capture the eye of the entire golf world as he set out to answer a question many thought would be almost impossible - he decided to see how many shots it would take for him to hit a hole-in-one.

Getting an ace for a pro golfer is a hard task in itself. Jersey Jerry, an amateur golfer, decided to take on the herculean task on a golf simulator. 2,627 shots and over 36 hours later, Jerry did it, in a moment that was witnessed by 90,000 supporters.

Gerard Gilfone, popularly known as Jersey Jerry, is a video streamer for Barstool Sports via his YouTube channel Jerry After Dark. Boasting over 300,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter) alone, Jerry was a Union pipefitter before he switched his career according to The Sun.

Jerry, born in 1994, will be turning 30 this year and is an American national. He began his career in social media with a podcast called 'Friend of Jerry' at Barstool Sports according to News Unzip. Jerry is a widely loved streamer, especially known for his humor.

Jersey Jerry breaks the internet after getting a hole-in-one after 36 hours of trying

It was an unforgettable moment for Jersey Jerry, the Barstool Sports team, and the golf community after Jerry finally got a hole-in-one. The moment, an unexpected one, was awaited by fans as well as many pros and other stars.

The likes of Tom Brady, Michael Kim, and Brooks Koepka were supporting Jerry in this venture. On scoring the ace on a golf simulator, Jerry was left speechless.

According to Golf Monthly, he said:

"That was really tough, that was not easy," he reflected after making the shot. "I did not even bring a change of clothes because I thought it was going to be like three hours. I'm happy I stuck it out. Thank you Barstool, thank you to everyone who watched and gifted [money]. To all the little guys out there - we are better than machines. We did it."

He received praise from Max Homa, Paige Spiranac, Brooks Koepka, and even the PGA Tour itself, earning himself a viral hashtag, #legenJerry.