Who is Jodi Ewart Shadoff? All you need to know about the English golfer playing on the LPGA Tour

Jodi Ewart Shadoff was all set to play in the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. However, she had to withdraw from the tournament due to injury concerns prior to the second round on Friday.

Born on January 7, 1988, in Northallerton, United Kingdom, Shadoff started her professional golf career in 2010. In 2011, she joined the LPGA Tour. In her rookie season, she made 21 starts and made the cut in 18 of them. Overall, she had two top-10 finishes and earned $217,439 as on-course earnings.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff was introduced to golf by her grandfather at the tender age of eight. He also served as her first golf coach. Her father was a jockey and horse trainer and also motivated her to take up sports as a career.

In 2010, she earned a degree in psychology from the University of New Mexico. During her collegiate golf career, she won a total of five tournaments and also earned the accolade of NCAA All-American twice in 2009 and 2010. She was also English Amateur Champion twice (2008 and 2009).

How has Jodi Ewart Shadoff performed on the LPGA Tour so far?

The English golfer played on the Epson Tour in 2010 and 2011 where she recorded nine top-10 finishes. Later on, she participated in the 2011 LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament and finished 33rd. However, she finished 20th in the Priority List Category and earned the leading American women's golf Tour card.

In her second season on the Tour, Jodi Ewart Shadoff recorded four top-10 finishes. She also scored her career-low round of 66 in the 2013 Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia. She was part of the European Solheim Cup Team in the same year and ended her campaign with an overall record of 2-1-0.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff played 25 events and made the cut in 22 of them. She bettered her low-score record after she hit a round of 64 at the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia in 2014. In this season, she also crossed the $1 million overall on-course earnings mark on the LPGA Tour.

Another great year for the English golfer was 2016. She scored a round of 62 at the Fubon LPGA Taiwan Championship. She earned $593,328 in this season. She played at the UL International Crown representing England and ended with a record of 3-0-1.

In the very next season, Jodi Ewart Shadoff crossed the $2 million earnings mark on the LPGA Tour. Later on, in 2017, she represented the European team in the Solheim Cup and had a record of 1-3-0.

After competing for almost over a decade, she finally recorded her first win on the Tour. She defeated Yuka Saso by one stroke to win the LPGA Mediheal Championship in 2022.