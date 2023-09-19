Where is the 2023 Solheim Cup being played? All you need to know about the event venue

In the heart of Costa del Sol in Andalucía, Spain, lies the illustrious Finca Cortesin, a world-renowned golfing paradise. This golf course, previously playing host to three Volvo World Match Play Championships and consistently ranking among Spain's top five courses, is now set to make history as the host venue for the 2023 Solheim Cup.

Nestled in the charming town of Casares, Andalucia, Finca Cortesin spans 6,736 meters (7,367 yards) and boasts a challenging par-72 layout. The course is celebrated for its pristine fairways, immaculate greens, and captivating design, seamlessly blending with the stunning Mediterranean landscape.

The Finca Cortesin Golf Course promises an unforgettable experience in a serene environment, complemented by the region's year-round favorable weather.

Scenic View of the Finca Cortesin Golf Course (Image via Getty)

Notably, Finca Cortesin has earned the prestigious title of the 'Number 1 golf course in Spain for Customer Service,' according to leadingcourses.com users. This recognition underlines its commitment to providing golfers with a superb experience, where even the smallest details are attended to, ensuring a true test of golfing skill.

One of the course's standout features is a captivating par-five hole that offers golfers a wide fairway, a challenging lateral water hazard, breathtaking vistas, and the potential for substantial rewards for those who dare to take calculated risks. With its exceptional facilities and warm hospitality, Finca Cortesin has firmly established itself as a golf destination that exceeds expectations.

Stacy Lewis and Suzann Pettersen leading the charge at the Solheim Cup 2023

The spotlight in 2023 falls not only on this extraordinary course but on the prestigious Solheim Cup itself. The Solheim Cup, a biennial team competition, brings together the finest women professional golfers from Europe and the United States. The event will take place from September 22 to 24 at the magnificent Finca Cortesin.

Excitement is building as Stacy Lewis will captain Team USA for the first time, while Suzann Pettersen, a celebrated European golf icon, will captain Team Europe. With these two accomplished leaders at the helm, the tournament promises a thrilling competition.

Team USA and Europe ahead of the Solheim Cup 2023 (Image via Getty)

The 2023 Solheim Cup follows Europe's triumphant victory in 2021 with a score of 15 points to 13. The 2021 event marked a detour from the traditional even-numbered years for the Solheim Cup, aligning it with the Ryder Cup schedule after the 2020 Solheim Cup competition was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Solheim Cup schedule will return to normalcy with the next tournament set to be held in 2024.