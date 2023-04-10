Who are Jon Rahm's children? Family, ethnicity, and more explored

Jon Rahm dramatically claimed his first Masters on Sunday, April 9, beating Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson by four strokes. The moment was an emotional one for Rahm as he was joined by his family for the celebration. He hugged his wife Kelley Cahill and two sons to embrace the moment.

Rahm and Kelley began dating during their student days at Arizona State University when they were Arizona State University student-athletes.

Kelley was also an athlete and competed on the track & field team as a javelin thrower.

Previously, Rahm revealed they both officially began dating in 2016. Both married in 2019 in Rahm's native Spain. Rahm and Kelley are parents to two sons. Their first son, Kepa, came into the world in April, 2021, while their second son, Eneko, was born in August of last year.

When Jon Rahm was about to become a father for the first time, the due date was around the 2021 Masters. The Spaniard vowed to withdraw from the tournament if the delivery came during the Masters week. Thankfully, Kepa was born a week before the Masters, and Rahm finished T5 in the tournament.

Jon Rahm's family

Jon Rahm poses with the Masters trophy alongside his father Edorta Rahm

Jon Rahm was born on November 10, 1994, in Barrika, a very small town in Spain. His father, Edorta Rahm, was a businessman, and his mother Ángela Rodríguez was a midwife. He also has an older brother, Eriz.

Rahm's father pushed him to complete his college education and get a degree as he understood the uncertainty in sports.

Rahm's family still lives in Spain, while he lives in Arizona with his wife and kids.

Jon Rahm wins the 2023 Masters in a dramatic fashion

Jon Rahm lifts the trophy after winning the 2023 Masters

The golfers had an exhausting day, playing more than 29 holes on Sunday, with Koepka and Rahm both enduring a grueling match. Although Koepka appeared to have a comfortable lead of two shots after 54 holes, the victory wasn't assured until the very end.

On the final day, Koepka's game was riddled with mistakes. He lost the lead for the first time since Thursday when he chipped the ball too far on the par-3 sixth hole, hence resulting in a bogey.

Koepka went birdless for 22 straight holes on Sunday and Rahm took good advantage of his drop in form. Rahm dug in four birdies in the fourth round with just one bogey, finishing at 3-under 69 to take his total of four rounds to 12-under.

Koepka, on the other hand, made just three birdies, but six bogeys cost him the lead and he ended up making 3-over 75 to aggregate at 8-under.

Phil Mickelson played impressively on Sunday to end at 7-under 65, thus becoming the oldest runner-up in Masters history.

A three-way tie for the fourth place came as Russell Henley, Patrick Reed, and Jordan Spieth finished at 7-under. Viktor Hovland, who was in contention for the title at one point, slipped to a seventh position alongside Cameron Young at 6-under.

