Who is Jon Yarbrough? Everything about Phil Mickelson's new caddie

Phil Mickelson's new caddie, Jon Yarbrough, is a renowned PGA Tour caddie with around two decades of experience in the golf industry. Mickelson had worked with his brother, Tim, for over eight years. However, Tim officially retired from the role, prompting Mickelson to reportedly hire Jon Yarbrough, who previously caddied for Scott Stallings.

Stallings had been partnered with Yarbrough for years but hadn't achieved notable success on the PGA Tour, with no victories since the 2014 Farmers Insurance Open. Mickelson and Yarbrough are reportedly set to make their debut together at the LIV Golf Miami event before playing at The Masters, the first major of the year.

Jon Yarbrough is a professional caddie who also enjoys playing golf. He did his schooling at Newman Smith High School in Carrollton, Texas, in the class of 1991 and later graduated from the University of North Texas.

Over the years, Yarbrough has worked with notable golfers, including Kelly Robbins, Smylie Kaufman, Gary Woodland, John Mallinger, and Bill Haas. Additionally, he has caddied for LPGA Tour players such as Laura Diaz and Suzanne Pettersen.

It's important to note that Tim Mickelson joined his brother Phil in 2017 and has been an integral part of his success on the PGA Tour. He also moved on to LIV Golf to serve as the caddie for his brother.

However, Tim shockingly announced his retirement this week. Phil Mickelson shared a heartfelt message as his brother retired. He posted a few pictures of Tim on his Instagram page, accompanied by a beautiful note. Phil Mickelson appreciated his brother's efforts in his success and wrote:

"I’ve had some great accomplishments in my career and getting to share them with my brother Tim has been beyond special. I’m very lucky to have had him on the bag for me the past eight years and as my brother for life."

"So much has changed since he was single and we started working together. He’s found his life partner, Maranda, they’ve had their second son, and hopefully their family will continue to grow. While Tim is retiring from caddying, I’ll always cherish the many great moments we’ve shared on the course and I look forward to many more special moments off the course too," he added.

Who has caddied for Phil Mickelson in the past?

Over the years, Phil Mickelson has worked with some renowned caddies in the industry. He started his professional career in 1992 and has won six Major events and 45 tournaments on the PGA Tour. His caddies have been an integral part of his success.

Mickelson had a successful partnership working with Jim 'Bones' Mackay. The Mickelson-Mackay pair was one of the longest caddie-golfer pairings in the history of the game, spanning almost 25 years.

Mackay joined Mickelson at the start of his career in 1992, and they worked together for over two decades before parting ways in 2017. It's important to note that Mackay was on Mickelson's bag for five of his six Major victories.

Together, they won 41 tournaments, leading to Mackay's induction into the Caddie Hall of Fame for his successful stint with Mickelson. Tim Mickelson replaced Mackay in 2017, and the Mickelson brothers worked together for the last eight years until the caddie announced his retirement.

Mickelson's next caddie is Jon Yarbrough, who will join the golfer at the LIV Golf Maimi event as per Golf Week. The 2024 LIV Golf Maimi event is scheduled to take place from April 5 to 7 at Trump National Doral.