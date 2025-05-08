Who is Josh Richards? All you need to know about PGA Tour Creator Classic winning team's 23-yo captain

Josh Richards, the 23-year-old Canadian social media influencer, led his team to win at the PGA Tour's Creator Classic. This event was held at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon course on May 7.

Now, an X post shared by YouTube's official X channel, on May 8, highlighted his victory. This post was viewed by 143k people at the time of writing this. Around 58 people have commented on it, and 240 have liked it. The image included a winning pose by Josh Richards alongside his teammates. Meanwhile, the caption of the X post reads:

"Josh Richards carried his team to victory at the PGA TOUR Creator Classic."

The event included four teams that featured one YouTube and two golf content creators. They competed in a nine-hole alternate-shot format, navigating holes 10 through 17. Richards' team included Brad Dalke and Erik Anders Lang, who won after a playoff on the par-4 18th hole against Team Brownlee. Richards' team sealed the deal by leading his team to a bogey(5), while Marques Brownlee's team carded a double bogey(7).

The Creator Classic is part of the PGA Tour's initiative to bring younger audiences by merging digital influencers into traditional golf events. This event was telecast live across platforms like the PGA Tour's YouTube channel, ESPN+, and Peacock.

In addition to that, Josh Richards, born on January 31, 2002 Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is a Canadian social media influencer. He attended St. marry catholic Secondary School in Cobourg before shifting to Los Angeles for his career in entertainment and entrepreneurship. With that, let's have a look at Richards' personal and professional life in more detail.

Josh Richards' entrepreneurial ventures, media, and entertainment, and recent achievements

Richards started his content creation journey on musical.ly, the now tiktok, at 14 years old. Moving forward, he became a member of the Sway House, a collective of young TikTok creators in Los Angeles

Apart from content creation, Josh Richards also tried his hand at business. He co-founded TalentX Entertainment, a digital management company. It helps influencers monetize their channels. In 2020, he launched Ani Energy, an energy drink brand, and became the chief strategy officer at Triller, a video-sharing platform.

He also co-founded Animal Capital, a firm focused on investing in startups for Gen Z. Moreover, Richards co-hosted the 'BFFS' podcast with Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports. In this podcast, they discuss trending topics and interview famous personalities. He also appeared in movies such as 'Brother's Keeper ' and 'Summertime Dropouts.'

Besides that, Richards also created a buzz about his personal life. He previously dated fellow influencer Nessa Barrett from 2019 to 2021. As of now, he's in a relationship with Gabriela Moura.

