Who is Kieron van Wyk? All we know about the amateur star close to history at the Puerto Rico Open

South African amateur golfer Kieron van Wyk is turning heads at the Puerto Rico Open, edging close to history with a performance, breaking barriers and expectations. The 23-year-old, already a trailblazer in collegiate golf, stands a chance at becoming one of the rare amateur winners on the PGA Tour. With a composed, 7-under 65 on Saturday, Van Wyk isn’t just playing for a title—he’s playing to etch his name in golfing history.

Van Wyk’s appearance at the Puerto Rico Open is more than a personal milestone; it’s the culmination of years of dedication and a testament to his rising status in the golf world. Earning his spot through a win at the 2024 White Sands Bahamas Men’s NCAA Golf Invitational, Van Wyk is embracing his first PGA Tour start with composure and determination.

“Definitely soaking in every moment and the crowds and having the people cheer me on. We don’t get that every week playing in college,” Van Wyk was quoted as saying by NBC Sports. “As far as golf goes, I think it’s just like every other tournament I play, just take it as it is and hit the golf ball.”

Currently ranked No. 1 in the APGA Collegiate Ranking, Van Wyk is striving to become the second amateur in as many years to win on the PGA Tour, following Nick Dunlap’s historic win at La Quinta last year. If successful, he would join an elite group of amateurs who've conquered PGA Tour events, including Phil Mickelson’s stunning amateur victory in 1991.

Van Wyk’s strategy for the final round? Simplicity.

“Just keep on doing what I’ve been doing the last three days and hopefully it pays off by the end of tomorrow,” he said.

His consistency, paired with an eagle on the par-5 14th hole on Saturday, has positioned him just a stroke behind leader Karl Vilips.

From Johannesburg to the PGA tour: The journey of a trailblazer

Van Wyk’s journey wasn't that smooth, it began far from the PGA’s bright lights, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Originally a soccer player, his father introduced him to golf and this mere decision changed his life. He began honing his skills at Curro Aurora High School and eventually started making waves in collegiate golf.

Van Wyk became the first Black golfer to win the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) individual medalist honor. Also, he came across as a consistent standout from other players and secured accolades like the 2022 and 2023 CAA Golfer of the Year. At the APGA Tour’s season-opening Farmers Insurance Invitational in January his victory led him to become the first amateur winner in the Tour’s history, cementing his status as a rising star.

Van Wyk's run at the Puerto Rico Open isn’t just about numbers or titles—it’s about significance. His success symbolizes a broader change in golf, emphasizing diversity, and opportunity, and breaking historical barriers. Holding the top spot in the Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking, Van Wyk is not only carving out a path for himself but also inspiring future generations of golfers from underrepresented backgrounds.

His potential victory could secure more than just immediate glory. It would amplify his chances for invitations to prestigious events like THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Men’s Invitational, designed to foster diversity and opportunity within the sport. It also positions him as a strong candidate for future exemptions, including entry into the Korn Ferry Tour’s UNC Health Championship.

