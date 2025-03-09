Who is leading the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The third round of the Puerto Rico Open was filled with an abundance of low scores. Of all the players currently in the top 45 heading into the final round, only two players shot over par in round three.

Heading into the final round, Karl Vilips of Australia holds a one-stroke lead at 18 under par. Behind him at 17 under par are Joseph Bramlett and Kieron Van Wyk.

At age 23, Vilips made the cut at the other two PGA Tour events he's played in this year. He finished tied for 72nd at the Mexico Open and tied for 39th at the Cognizant Classic last week.

Van Wyk is an amateur from South Africa who catapulted himself into contention after shooting seven-under-par 65 in the third round on Saturday.

Bramlett fired an eight-under-par 64 on Saturday. The 36-year-old's only professional win came at the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Bramlett missed the cut in his only other PGA Tour start this year at the Farmers Insurance Open. He played a full schedule last year on the PGA Tour, with his best finish coming at the Valspar Championship where he tied for 17th.

Leaderboard and other players in contention heading into the final round of the Puerto Rico Open

Below is the leaderboard heading into the final round of the Puerto Rico Open:

1 Karl Vilips -18

T2 Joseph Bramlett -17

T2 Kieron Van Wyk (a) -17

4 Austin Cook -16

T5 Chad Ramey -15

T5 Steven Fisk -15

T5 Norman Xiong -15

T5 William Mouw -15

T9 Kevin Roy -14

T9 Garrick Higgo -14

T9 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -14

T9 Davis Riley -14

T13 Matteo Manassero -13

T13 Hayden Buckley -13

T13 Mason Andersen -13

T13 Chris Gotterup -13

T13 Jeremy Paul -13

T13 Harry Higgs -13

T13 Carson Young -13

T20 Nick Watney -12

T20 Brandt Snedecker -12

T20 Paul Peterson -12

T20 Matt Wallace -12

T20 Pierceson Cody -12

T20 Matti Schmid -12

T20 Noah Goodwin -12

American Austin Cook is the lone player at 16 under par for the tournament, two shots off the lead, heading into the final round. Cook shot a three-under-par 69 in the third round following rounds of 66 and 65 in the first and second rounds, respectively.

Cook's lone PGA Tour victory came at the 2020 RSM Classic. The Puerto Rico Open is his first PGA Tour event of the year, with all of his other 2025 starts being on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Cook played in more than a dozen PGA Tour events in 2024, with his best finish coming at the Puerto Rico Open, in which he tied for 10th. The tournament has been organized at the Grand Reserve Country Club for several years now.

Not long after his strong showing at the Puerto Rico Open, Cook missed 11 straight cuts on the PGA Tour.

Four players on the leaderboard are currently trailing the leader by 3 shots, heading into the final round. Chad Ramey, Steven Fisk, Norman Xiong and William Mouw are all at 15 under par.

Chad Ramey's first and only PGA Tour win came at the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship. The 32-year-old has struggled on the PGA Tour so far in 2025, missing four cuts out of the seven events he's played in.

Steven Fisk has also missed the cut in four of the seven PGA Tour events he's played in this year. His best finish came at the Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 17th.

Norman Xiong and William Mouw are both in search of their first PGA Tour wins.

