Who is leading 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson? Day 3 leaderboard and highlights explored

Scottie Scheffler fell from first place following the third round of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Championship. After shooting two consecutive rounds of 64, the American golfer entered the third round with a one-stroke lead but finished two strokes behind Saturday round leaders Austin Eckroat, Marty Dou, and Ryan Palmer, who shot -16.

Scheffler's third round started with two straight bogeys, then two birdies on the next two holes. He added another birdie on the ninth hole to finish on even par with three bogeys and three birdies. He began Saturday's round at -14 and finished with the same score.

With a score of under 16, Austin Eckroat, Zechang Dou, and Ryan Palmer topped the scoreboard after the third round.

Austin EcKroat began the third round by birdieing the first two holes. He subsequently recorded three consecutive birdies on holes four through six. He then made a double bogey on the next hole before making up for it with two birdies on the next two holes. He birdied three of the last nine holes to finish with a score of 63.

Eckroat is optimistic about his chances and commented in an interview with CBS:

"It would be awesome. I mean, a lot of job security. I'm outside the top 125 right now in the FedExCup. A lot of things come with winning a PGA Tour event, and just hoping to get that done."

Zechang Dou, on the other hand, shot a bogey-free round and finished with a score of 64 after seven birdies.

Ryan Palmer shot six birdies and three bogeys to join Dou and EcKroat atop the 2023 AT&T Bryon Nelson Championship scoreboard.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Day 3 leaderboard explored

Here is the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Day 3 leaderboard:

T1. Austin Eckroat: -16

T1. Zecheng Dou: -16

T1. Ryan Palmer: -16

T4. Vincent Norrman: -14

T4. Jason Day: -14

T4. Si Woo Kim: -14

T4. Scottie Scheffler: -14

T8. Patton Kizzire: -13

T8. Tyrrell Hatton: -13

T8. Sung Kang: -13

T8. Richy Werenski: -13

T12. Sean O'Hair: -12

T12. C.T. Pan: -12

T12. Carson Young: -12

T15. James Hahn: -11

T15. Scott Harrington: -11

T15. Aaron Baddeley: -11

T15. Joseph Bramlett: -11

T15. Sangmoon Bae: -11

T15. Adam Scott: -11

T15. Byeong Hun An: -11

T15. Henrik Norlander: -11

T15. Sam Stevens: -11

T15. Scott Piercy: -11

T15. Mackenzie Hughes: -11

T26. Chris Stroud: -10

T26. Robby Shelton: -10

T26. Taylor Montgomery: -10

T26. Christiaan Benzuidenhout: -10

T26. Kevin Tway: -10

T26. Stephen Jaegar: -10

T26. Hideki Matsuyama: -10

T33. Justin Lower: -9

T33. Ryan Armour: -9

T33. Matt Kuchar: -9

T33. Trevor Cone: -9

T33. Tommy Gainey: -9

T33. Peter Kuest: -9

T33. Doug Ghim: -9

T33. Matthew NeSmith: -9

T33. Seamus Power: -9

T33. Adam Hadwin: -9

T33. Jonathan Byrd: -9

T33. Eric Cole: -9

T33. Martin Laird: -9

T33. Cameron Champ: -9

T33. Stewart Cink: -9

T33. Satoshi Kodaira: -9

T49. Augusto Nunez: -8

T49. Garrick Higgo: -8

T49. Tom Hoge: -8

T49. Bill Haas: -8

T49. Nate Lashley: -8

T49. Brandon Wu: -8

T49. Brice Garnett: -8

T49. Doc Rehman: -8

T49. David Micheluzzi: -8

T58. Luke List: -7

T58. Roger Sloan: -7

T58. Tom Kim: -7

T58. Chad Ramey: -7

T58. K.H. Lee: -7

T63. Adam Long: -6

T63. William McGrit: -6

T63. Jimmy Walker: -6

T63. S.Y.Noh: -6

T63. Tano Gaya: -6

T63. Greg Chalmers: -6

T63. Harrison Endycott: -6

T63. Robert Streb: -6

T63. Brent Grant: -6

T72. Ryan Brehm: -5

T72. S.H.Kim: -5

T72. Jim Herman: -5

T72. Lucas Glover: -5

T72. Andrew Novak: -5

T77. Will Gordon: -4

T77. Davis Thompson: -4

T77. Aaron Wise: -4

T77. Vince Whaley: -4

81. Parker Whaley: -3

T82. Harry Hall: -2

T82. Fabian Gomez: -2

84. Kelly Kraft: -E

